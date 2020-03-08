On Campus - March 8, 2020

Internship secured

Riley Mueller, a Bismarck State College student from Bismarck, has landed a paid summer internship at Palo Alto Networks corporate headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.

Dean's list in Colorado

Liza Doppler, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Fort Lewis College in Durango for the fall 2019 semester.

Dean's list in Minnesota

The following area students were named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for the 2019 fall semester.

Bismarck — Madison Baumgartner, Lauren Foley, Junior, Abby Kelsch, Allison Miller, Tiffany Peterson, Brandon Prichard, Luke Sorensen, Jonathan Tharaldsen, Thomas Vadnais.

Mandan — Kiana Haug, McKenzie Ulrich.

Zachary Vetter, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Saint John’s University in Collegeville for the 2019 fall semester.

NDSCS graduates

The following area students were recently awarded degrees from the North Dakota State College of Science.