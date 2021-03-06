 Skip to main content
On Campus - March 6, 2021
ON CAMPUS

Chaffee achieves

Naomi Chaffee, Bismarck, has earned honor roll distinction at the University of Kansas in Lawrence for the fall 2020 semester.

Dean's list in Minnesota

The following area students have been named to the 2020 fall semester dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Bismarck -- Kiara Dahmus, Donovan Dyk, Morgan Fisher, Lauren Foley, Abby Kelsch, Brandon Prichard, Courtney Schroeder, Thomas Vadnais.

Mandan -- Trevor Behm, Kiana Haug, Jillian Strilcov.

Honor rolls in Wyoming 

Erin Barnhardt, Bismarck, has been named to the 2020 fall semester academic dean's and dean's freshman honor rolls at the University of Wyoming.

