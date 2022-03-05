 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - March 5, 2022

Thompson graduates

Catherine Thompson, Mandan, has graduated with an associate in arts degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

Honors in Minnesota

Alexandria Dirk, Mandan, has been named to the chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Rochester for the fall 2021 semester.

96th Little International winner

Jacklyn Pazdernik, New Salem, has been recognized in the novice swine division at the 96th Little International held Feb. 12 on the North Dakota State University. Pazdernik is a sophomore in the nursing program.

Grant makes list

Tyler Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for the fall 2021 semester.

Honor rolls in Wyoming

Kaitlyn Stapp, Bismarck, has been named to the academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls at the University of Wyoming for the 2021 fall semester.

