Dean's list in Iowa

Zachary Martin, Bismarck, and Shantel Jangula and Madison Stokes, both of Mandan, have been named to the dean's list at Des Moines Area Community College for the fall 2022 semester.

Mackenzie Swenson, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Drake University in Des Moines for the fall 2022 semester.

Local graduates in Iowa

Shantel Jangula, Mandan, and Zachary Martin, Bismarck, have graduated from Des Moines Area Community College. Jangula earned a degree in funeral services and Martin a degree in mortuary science.

Local student makes list

Lucy Morgan, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, for the fall 2022 semester.

President's honor roll in Wyoming

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2022 fall semester.

Baldwin -- Shyanne Soto.

Bismarck -- Grace Derby, Ryen Hedge, Carly Palmer.

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Emily Bourgois, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bourgois was initiated at Montana State University.

Four on honors lists

The following area students have been named to the dean's list or president's list at Bemidji State University in Minnesota for the fall 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Conor Hedges, Kirklan Irey, Logan Schoepp.

Mandan -- Jayce Lowman.

Bolton recognized

Avery Johnson has been named a North Dakota State University School of Nursing Student Nurse of the Year for the 2022-23 academic year.

Johnson is a senior at the NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck. She also works as a certified nursing assistant in an emergency department.