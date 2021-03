BSC students honored

Area students from Bismarck State College have been named to the 2020 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

Students are Ashlei Stanczyk, Mandan, Eden West and Danielle Thurston, both of Bismarck.

Ness achieves

Ashley Ness, Mandan, has been named to the president's list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for the fall 2020 semester.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0