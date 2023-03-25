Scholarship recipients

The following area students have been awarded a $1,500 Howard J. Snortland Scholarship by Capital Credit Union.

Bismarck -- Micah Lundblad, Ava Murdoff, Isaac Peterson, Gryffen Sailer, Audrey Vetter.

Mandan -- Samantha Berger, Kassidi Hatzenbuhler, Rachel Hertz.

Local student makes list

Sydney Graner, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa for the fall 2022 semester.

Dean's list in Minnesota

Nicholas Devine, Sydney Lapp and Signe Penn, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul for the fall 2022 semester.