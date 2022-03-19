On Campus - March 19, 2022

Martin receives

Patricia Martin, a University of Mary student, has received a $20,000 educational loan from P.E.O. Martin will graduate in the spring of 2023 with a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. She was nominated by Chapter BA of Bismarck.

University of Wyoming graduates

Kaitlyn Stapp, Bismarck, and Alexa Price, Mandan, have earned degrees from the University of Wyoming. Stapp earned a Bachelor of Science in petroleum engineering and Price earned a Bachelor of Science degree.

Scholarship recipients

The following area students have been awarded a $1,000 Howard J. Snortland Scholarship by Capital Credit Union.

Bismarck -- Tayley Bruer, Brookelynn Dahme, Sarah Fleming, Allisyn Hulst, Annika Martel, Aurora Zainhofsky.

Mandan -- Dawson Holle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0