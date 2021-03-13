On Campus - March 13, 2021

Hsu achieves

Elizabeth Hsu, Bismarck, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Georgia Southern University.

Honor roll in Wyoming

Taylor Allan Hedge, Bismarck, has been named to the provost's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2020 fall semester.

NDSCS fall graduates

The following area students were awarded degrees, diplomas or certificates from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton.

Bismarck -- Haleigh Gensburg, associate in applied science, practical nursing; Nathan Geurts, associate in applied science, technical studies; Alyssa Sprecher, certificate, health information; Philip Thomas, associate in applied science, practical nursing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0