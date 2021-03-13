 Skip to main content
On Campus - March 13, 2021
ON CAMPUS

Hsu achieves

Elizabeth Hsu, Bismarck, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Georgia Southern University.

Honor roll in Wyoming 

Taylor Allan Hedge, Bismarck, has been named to the provost's honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2020 fall semester.

NDSCS fall graduates 

The following area students were awarded degrees, diplomas or certificates from the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. 

Bismarck -- Haleigh Gensburg, associate in applied science, practical nursing; Nathan Geurts, associate in applied science, technical studies; Alyssa Sprecher, certificate, health information; Philip Thomas, associate in applied science, practical nursing.

