Local student makes list

Morgan Wald, Bismarck, has been named to the vice president's honor roll at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming for the fall 2022 semester.

UTTC student awarded

Ayanna Maynard, a student at United Tribes Technical College, has been honored with a 2022-23 Student of the Year award and $1,200 scholarship from the American Indian College Fund.

South Dakota State graduate

Jordan Jacob, Bismarck, has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing from South Dakota State University.

On dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities for the 2022 fall semester.

Bismarck -- Daniel Balcom, Bryce Everson, Sana Kathawala, Taylor Kautzman, Brandt Kringlie, Samara Link, Brynn Miller, Brooklyn Price, Zoey Schmit, Shivani Shrestha, Katherine Silbernagel, Luke Sorensen, Maggie Sorensen.

Mandan -- Gage Whitney.