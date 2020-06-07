On campus - June 7, 2020

Girl Scouts honored
Sarah Bruschwein, Lauren Peterson and Vanessa Vincent, all of Bismarck, have been honored with the Girl Scout Gold Award -- the highest award to be achieved in Girl Scouts.
Bruschwein took action on her Fidget Blankets for Friends Project by investing 253 hours over the span of seven months to make and donate 33 blankets that help stem the effects of Alzheimer's Related Diseases to St. Gabriel’s Community and other local care facilities.
Peterson earned her Gold Award with her Global Neighbors Learning Shelves Project which allowed for access to English Learning and American Customs literature in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.
Vincent identified a need for some children and teens to have mittens during the North Dakota winters. Her Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts Project resulted in 47 pairs of mittens donated to Carrie’s Kids.
The Girl Scout Gold Award acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others through remarkable Take Action projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.
Bruschwein achieves
Sarah Bruschwein, Bismarck, has received the $1,000 Graduating Girl Scout Academic Scholarship Award.
The Graduating Girl Scout Scholarship Award is open to graduating seniors who are registered members of Girl Scouts, have achieved academic honors and have followed the Girl Scout Promise and Law in their everyday lives.
NDSU scholarships awarded
Avry Greff, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Grace Kaseman, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Ryan Neiss, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 32 or higher on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Thomas Odegaard, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Honor Award in the amount of $4,303 and the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000. The scholarships recognize students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Natalie Schuh, Bismarck, received the Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.
Jacob Schwarz, Bismarck, received the Development Foundation Honor Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.
Jace Weishaar, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Honor Award in the amount of $4,303, the Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $10,000 and the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship in the amount of $8,000. The scholarships recognize students going into a science, technology, engineering or math field, who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Thomason to compete
John Thomason, Mandan, has been named the North Dakota Certiport Microsoft Office Specialist PowerPoint 2019 Statewide Champion. Thomason will compete in the Microsoft Office Specialist U.S. National Championship in June 2021. He is a Bismarck State College information processing specialist major.
Gangl recognized
Lauren Gangl, Mandan, has been recognized with the ND Space Grant Scholarship from Dakota College at Bottineau. This recognition honors students whose academic achievement and campus involvement have been exemplary in 2019-2020.
Dickinson State honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Dickinson State University for the spring semester.
Bismarck -- Justine Baker, Taylor Billing, Josiah Churchill, Taylor Conrad, Jaden Evanger, Ryan Faragher, Andrew Feist, Haleigh Harter, Brittany Hawkinson, Erin Heiden, Tesslin Heupel, Bleau Hoge, Kelsey Love, Isaiah MacDonald, Colton Marquardt, Daniel Peterson, Sarah Pierson, Dillon Reiner, Samantha Schiele, Jordan Upgren, Michaela Urlacher, Jaycee Walter, Lucas Weber, Taylor Weeks, Shailyn Wolf, Tanner Young.
Flasher -- Josie Vandenburg.
Glen Ullin -- Mariah Fitterer.
New Salem -- Tyrone Deutsch.
Menoken -- Gabriel Aberle.
Mandan -- Karissa Bohn, Samuel Gable, Titus Gietzen, Rebecca Helbling, Alexa Lembcke, Brandi Mastrud, Keaton Meschke, Lindsay Perdue, Chelsea Peterson, Ashley Schleicher, Morgan Scheid, Starla Tipton.
Dean's list in Minnesota
Avery Dobrzelecki, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Minnesota Crookston for the spring 2020 semester.
Concordia graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from Concordia College and were honored at a virtual commencement celebration May 3.
Bismarck -- Andrew Holen, summa cum laude; William Huff Towle, cum laude; Micah Johnson, magna cum laude; Isaac Lenarz, cum laude; Brooke Schulte; Matthew Strege, magna cum laude; Kevin Strege.
Mandan -- Erik Porter, summa cum laude; Connor Wieland, summa cum laude.
Dean's list in Wisconsin
Michael Janes, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Superior for the spring 2020 semester.
Graduates in Wisconsin
Madysen Zachmeier, Mandan, has earned a bachelor's degree from Northland College.
