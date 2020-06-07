On campus - June 7, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Girl Scouts honored

Sarah Bruschwein, Lauren Peterson and Vanessa Vincent, all of Bismarck, have been honored with the Girl Scout Gold Award -- the highest award to be achieved in Girl Scouts.

Bruschwein took action on her Fidget Blankets for Friends Project by investing 253 hours over the span of seven months to make and donate 33 blankets that help stem the effects of Alzheimer's Related Diseases to St. Gabriel’s Community and other local care facilities.

Peterson earned her Gold Award with her Global Neighbors Learning Shelves Project which allowed for access to English Learning and American Customs literature in the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Library.

Vincent identified a need for some children and teens to have mittens during the North Dakota winters. Her Warm Hands, Warmer Hearts Project resulted in 47 pairs of mittens donated to Carrie’s Kids.

The Girl Scout Gold Award acknowledges the power behind each Gold Award Girl Scout’s dedication to not only empowering and bettering herself, but also to making the world a better place for others through remarkable Take Action projects that have sustainable impact in their communities and beyond.

Bruschwein achieves