On Campus - June 4, 2022

MSU Moorhead scholarships

Alie Glasser has received the FM Sertoma Club SLHS Graduate Scholarship and Callie Stonecipher has received the Veterans Scholarship, an academic achievement award of $1,700 from Minnesota State University Moorhead. Glasser and Stopnecipher are graduates of Bismark High School.

The FM Sertoma Club SLHS Graduate Scholarship is awarded to full-time students enrolled in the speech, language and hearing sciences program. Students must also be active members in the Collegiate Sertoma/National Student Speech, Language, Hearing Association.

The Veterans Scholarship is awarded to a student who is a veteran and is in good academic standing with the university.

Honors at Dickinson State

The following area students have been named to the dean's or president's list at Dickinson State University for the 2022 spring semester.

Almont -- Alexis Bachler.

Bismarck -- Trey Bergan, Koby Bosch, Brittany Buechler, Kelsey Fetterman, Megan Heick, Jennifer Koch, Brooke Krapp, Justin Learn, Colton Mork, McKenzie Moser, Zachary Mostad, Hope Nelson, Elisabeth Olson, Bailey Pedersen, Michelle Schlafmann, Benjamin Schuck.

Mandan -- Alexander Allan, Skye Atkinson, Ashley Blehm, Elizabeth Geiger, Faith Gress, Barbara Hoffman, Laura Leingang, April Kendall, Courtney Olson, Karli Pazdernik, Luke Peterson, Kelsey Salisbury, Starla Tipton, Andrew Werner.

Wilton -- Jory Rohrich.

Robinson earns degree

Katie S. Robinson, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Science in medical laboratory science from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Mosbrucker awarded scholarship

LaReena Mosbrucker, Mandan, has been awarded the Arnold E. Larson Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $10,000. Mosbrucker is attending Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, in the fall and plans to double major in music and math.

AGC scholarships

The Education Foundation of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota has awarded 36 scholarships totaling over $64,000 for the 2022-23 school year. Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students with career interests in the construction industry who are enrolled in North Dakota post-secondary construction programs.

The following area students have been awarded scholarships:

North Dakota State University — Diederich Scholarship, $1,500: Matthew Jensen, Bismarck, sophomore, construction management.

North Dakota State College of Science — AGC Scholarships, $750: Joshua Entzel, Bismarck, freshman, electrical technology.

Bismarck State College — AGC Scholarships, $750: Drew Gerhardt, Mandan, sophomore, welding technology; Madeline MacDonald, Bismarck, freshman, carpentry; Daytona Wurtz, Bismarck, freshman, welding technology.

Dean's list in South Dakota

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the spring 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Brady Bauman, Emma Glant, William Madler.

Mandan -- Mayson Sheldon.

