On campus - June 28, 2020

Fulliam receives scholarships

Tyanna Fulliam, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship in the amount of $3,500.

The scholarships recognize students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Fulliam will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in psychology and agribusiness with a minor in sociology.

Miller receives scholarship

Kaitlyn Miller, Bismarck, has received a $4,000 university scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

University scholarship recipients must have an ACT score of 21 or above and a 3.5 GPA. The scholarship is over four years.

Zeric receives degree

Danijel Zeric, Bismarck, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Zeric received his master's in music.

Iowa State dean's list