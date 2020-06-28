On campus - June 28, 2020

Fulliam receives scholarships
Tyanna Fulliam, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship in the amount of $3,500.
The scholarships recognize students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.
Fulliam will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in psychology and agribusiness with a minor in sociology.
Miller receives scholarship
Kaitlyn Miller, Bismarck, has received a $4,000 university scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
University scholarship recipients must have an ACT score of 21 or above and a 3.5 GPA. The scholarship is over four years.
Zeric receives degree
Danijel Zeric, Bismarck, was among those who received degrees from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Zeric received his master's in music.
Iowa State dean's list
Dalton Hanson, Mandan, was among those named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.
Hanson is going to school for veterinary medicine.
Northern State names seven
Local students where among those named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Janette Hall, William Madler, Michael Pfennig, Kira Whitmore and Grace Woodstead.
Flasher -- Sarah Schafer.
Mandan -- Evan Arenz.
Hoffer participates in symposium
Sarah Hoffer, Bismarck, recently participated in the annual Symposium for Scholarship and Creativity at University of Findlay in Findlay, Ohio.
Hoffer presented "The Effects of Space Travel on Health and Recommended Assessments for Space Flight Tourists."
