On Campus - June 26, 2021

Bismarck State College, $750 AGC Scholarships: Joshua Dix, Bismarck, freshman in carpentry; Drew Gerhardt, Mandan, freshman in welding technology.

Dakota College honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the dean's list or honor roll at Dakota College at Bottineau for the 2021 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Amber Hoffner and Emilee Olson.

Mandan -- Lauren Gangl and Maria Moore.

Cleary included

Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, for the 2021 spring semester.

Wolf graduates

Delaney Wolf, Bismarck, has earned a bachelor of arts in biochemistry and Spanish from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Dean's list in Wisconsin

North Skager, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021 spring semester.

Penn achieves