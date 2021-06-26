On Campus - June 26, 2021

Schepp, Wahl selected
Rachael Schepp and Faith Wahl have received $500 scholarships awarded by Starion Bank to employees' children.
Schepp, daughter of Jay Schepp, Mandan, will be attending the University of Mary this fall to study exercise science.
Wahl, daughter of Heidi Wahl-McDonald, Mandan, attends the University of North Dakota and is majoring in management and interdisciplinary health studies.
AGC scholarships
The Education Committee of The Associated General Contractors of North Dakota has awarded 31 scholarships totaling over $60,000 for the 2021-22 school year.
Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students with career interests in the construction industry who are enrolled in North Dakota post-secondary construction programs.
Among the area recipients are:
North Dakota State University, $1,500 Mayo Construction Scholarship: Matthew Jensen, Bismarck, freshman in construction management. $1,500 AGC Scholarships: David Nordberg, Bismarck, freshman in construction management;
University of North Dakota, full tuition John Jardine Scholarship: Brianna Metzger, Bismarck, senior in civil engineering.
Bismarck State College, $750 AGC Scholarships: Joshua Dix, Bismarck, freshman in carpentry; Drew Gerhardt, Mandan, freshman in welding technology.
Dakota College honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the dean's list or honor roll at Dakota College at Bottineau for the 2021 spring semester.
Bismarck -- Amber Hoffner and Emilee Olson.
Mandan -- Lauren Gangl and Maria Moore.
Cleary included
Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa, for the 2021 spring semester.
Wolf graduates
Delaney Wolf, Bismarck, has earned a bachelor of arts in biochemistry and Spanish from Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.
Dean's list in Wisconsin
North Skager, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021 spring semester.
Penn achieves
Signe Penn, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota, for the spring 2021 semester.
Mayville State dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Mayville State University for the 2021 spring semester.
Mandan -- Dempsie Beckers, Cortney Kahl, Paige Kahl.
Wilton -- Hayle Boechler.
Dean's list in Nebraska
Madelyn Kopp and Roarick Tathlyn Schollmeyer, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring 2021 semester.
Scholarship recipients
Gabriella Borth, Bismarck, has received the Scott Lindsey Lamont Scholarship at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Borth will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in radiologic sciences.