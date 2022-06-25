On Campus - June 25, 2022

Concordia College dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for the spring 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Grant Anderson, Makayla Anderson, Amanda Edwards, Canaan Fagerland, Nicole Fornshell, Lauryn Hinckley, Kylie Haas, Shear Huntington, Mackenzie Johnson, Maria Klipfel, Jaden Link, Chloe Markovic, Noelle Martin, Edwin Rasidovic, Graycin Wanzek.

Mandan -- Elizabeth Allan.

New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.

Two on DCB honor roll

Jacie Hall, Menoken, and Maria Moore, Mandan, have been named to the honor roll at Dakota College of Bottineau for the spring semester.

Starion Bank scholarships

Faith Wahl and Rachel Roehrich, both of Bismarck, and McCartney Fix, Mandan, have each been awarded a $500 Starion Bank Dependent Scholarship.

To qualify students must be a dependent of a Starion employee who has been employed with the bank for at least one year. The dependent must also have either graduated high school this year or be a current college freshman to junior and will be attending college for the 2022-23 academic year.

Local graduate in Oregon

Thomas Hansen, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Health Physics and Radiation Health Physics from Oregon State University in Corvallis.

Zamba included

Angelo Zamba, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City for the 2022 spring semester.

Honors in Alabama

Kailin Fazekas and Sydney Helgeson, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's or president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the spring 2022 semester.

Just named to dean's list

Jaden Just, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield for the 2022 spring semester.

Local graduates in Minnesota

The following area students have graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Bismarck -- Finola Bauer, dental hygiene, associate of applied science; Hunter Humann, electrical technology: electrician, diploma; Keith Mantz, associate degree in nursing.

Beltran achieves

Rylee Beltran, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Ohio University in Athens for the spring 2022 semester.

Dean's list in Wisconsin

North Skager, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the spring 2022 semester.

