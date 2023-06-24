Kautzman earns degree, makes lists

Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and mass communication and has been named to the dean's and president's lists at the University of Iowa for the spring 2023 semester.

Valley City State University honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president’s honor roll, dean’s honor roll or honor roll for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Claire Bauer, Carista Benesh, Jaden Braun, Damianna Byerly, Delani Clarke, Jillian Dollinger, Stephen Dora, Garret Fettig, Amber Hoffner, Jeffrey Horan, Kelsie Howes, Taylor Johnson, Harlee Kilber, Madison Momerak, Connor Piatz, Erin Thomas, Avery Vasicek, Delaney Vilhauer, Abigail Weber, Kali Werner.

Driscoll -- Ryan Boots.

Lincoln -- Sara Glass, Jamie Kiemele.

Mandan -- Alexander Allan, Kolten Barnhard, Alexis Eriksmoen, Hannah Fried, Katie Kvislen, Darin Starck.

MSU Moorhead dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Aislin Anderson, Michael Baker, Tori Beckler, Parker Benz, Madison Braun, Taylor Cook, Hannah Dschaak, Elizabeth Eggl, Tucker Glenn, Isaiah Huus, Leah Kelsch, McKenna Kilzer, Megan Klein, Brenna Malard, Annabelle Matthews, Mary Matthews, Kaitlyn Miller, Ibrahim Oduong, Gage Roaldson, Sara Rudolph, Nathan Symens, Cody Sorenson, Noah Skalsky, Zachary Sweep, Paighton Volk.

Mandan -- Quinn Carter, Madison Knudson, Madison Just, Danek Vega, Kylie Wieland.

Wilton -- Tatelyn Schurhamer.

Local student achieves

Dustin Null, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas, for the spring 2023 semester.

One included on list

Ryan Ripplinger, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at McKendree University in Lebanon, Illinois, for the spring 2023 semester.

Honors in Iowa

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the spring 2023 semester.

Angelo Zamba, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa for the spring 2023 semester.

Local student on chancellor's list

Megan Klym, Bismarck, has been named to the chancellor's list at the University of Alaska Fairbanks for the spring 2023 semester.

Honor rolls at Minot State University

The following area students have been named to the president’s list or vice president for academic affairs’ honor roll for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck -- Karlee Bernhardt, Brandi Bonnet, Amy Cleveland, Sheena Delorme, Taylor Faul, Carson Fettig, Mikayla Frazier, Hannah Frohlich, Mikayla Geiger, Anna German, Jessica Johnson, Kallie Kautzman, Anna Kennedy, Kenneth Kersey-Russell, Jessica Lemieux, Molly Mac Arthur, Samuel Magelky, Samantha Monteau, Kassandra Neuman, Ashlyn Orduna-Aguilar, Callie Rienstra, Kaitlyn Schelske, Heaven Schumacher, Kaylee Vallarano, Shantae Vetter, Lucas Walz, Jordyn Weigel, Keely-Shae Willard, Deandra Witt.

Flasher -- Leandra Schmidt.

Lincoln -- Alivia Hauff, Mikayla Otterness.

Mandan -- Ashten Anhorn, Aleah Clarke, Kennedy Harris, Ashton Holzer, Carley Houn, Sierra Jacobsmeyer, Chaya Joersz, Sonya Johnson, Kelsey Kreidt, Caitlyn Kuhn, Kendra Miller, Calsey McLellan, Shaunda Mosset, Jenna Thompson.

Menoken -- Claire Ryberg.

New Salem -- Michaela Erfle.

Werner graduates

Dylan Werner, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Arts in spiritual formation from George Fox University.