On campus - June 21, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Quintus graduates

Ashlyn Quintus, Mandan, received her bachelor of arts degree from Whitman College, Walla Walla, Wash., on May 24. Quintus graduated cum laude with majors in English and theater.

Honors in Iowa

Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has been named to president’s honor roll at the University of Iowa for the spring 2020 semester.

Honors in Minnesota

Area students Signe Penn and Luke Swonger, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.

Jessica Frey, Quinn Halstengard, Andrew Klein, and Casey Pittman, all of Mandan, and Lindsey Schirado, Glen Ullin, have also been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2020 semester.

Honors in Tennessee

Chantalle Ternes, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn., for the spring 2020 semester.