On campus - June 21, 2020

Quintus graduates
Ashlyn Quintus, Mandan, received her bachelor of arts degree from Whitman College, Walla Walla, Wash., on May 24. Quintus graduated cum laude with majors in English and theater.
Honors in Iowa
Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has been named to president’s honor roll at the University of Iowa for the spring 2020 semester.
Honors in Minnesota
Area students Signe Penn and Luke Swonger, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.
Jessica Frey, Quinn Halstengard, Andrew Klein, and Casey Pittman, all of Mandan, and Lindsey Schirado, Glen Ullin, have also been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2020 semester.
Honors in Tennessee
Chantalle Ternes, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn., for the spring 2020 semester.
Honors in Wisconsin
Britta Curl, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at University of Wisconsin-Madison for the spring 2020 semester.
Students graduate
Zachary Candy, Bismarck, received his diploma for diesel technology; and Allison Weisgarber, Bismarck, received her diploma for practical nursing, from Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D.
