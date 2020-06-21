On campus - June 21, 2020
On campus - June 21, 2020

Quintus graduates

Ashlyn Quintus, Mandan, received her bachelor of arts degree from Whitman College, Walla Walla, Wash., on May 24. Quintus graduated cum laude with majors in English and theater.

Honors in Iowa

Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has been named to president’s honor roll at the University of Iowa for the spring 2020 semester.

Honors in Minnesota

Area students Signe Penn and Luke Swonger, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.

Jessica Frey, Quinn Halstengard, Andrew Klein, and Casey Pittman, all of Mandan, and Lindsey Schirado, Glen Ullin, have also been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2020 semester.

Honors in Tennessee

Chantalle Ternes, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Austin Peay State University, Clarksville, Tenn., for the spring 2020 semester.

Honors in Wisconsin

Britta Curl, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at University of Wisconsin-Madison for the spring 2020 semester.

Students graduate 

Zachary Candy, Bismarck, received his diploma for diesel technology; and Allison Weisgarber, Bismarck, received her diploma for practical nursing, from Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, S.D.

