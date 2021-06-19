On Campus - June 19, 2021

The NDSU Honor Award is awarded to students who are North Dakota residents and who are majoring within the area of agriculture, economics, business administration, management information systems, industrial engineering and management or zoology.

Duttenhefer will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in accounting.

Kieran Eberle, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.

The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Eberle will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Allison Fleck, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000, the NDSU Honor Award and the Dean L. Rue Scholarship.

The Dean L. Rue Scholarship is available to incoming students who are pursuing a major within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, have a 30 or higher high school GPA with an ACT composite score of 26 or higher and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.

Fleck will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering.