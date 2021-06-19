On Campus - June 19, 2021

MSU Moorhead dean's list
The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Bismarck -- Eva Abfalter, Haley Becker, Alyda Blazek, Abby Bourgois, Madison Braun, Lane Burghart, Kara Dollinger, Drew Dosch, Tyler Edwards, Elizabeth Ehlis, Marin Ehrmantraut, Alie Glasser, Madison Jorgenson, Russell Koch, Zoe Kraft, MaKenna Kuhn, Emily Lelm, Kaitlyn Miller, RaeAnn Mosbrucker, Tessa Olson, Gage Roaldson, Matt Rudolph, Sara Rudolph, Ashley Scherbenske, Marissa Shiock, Cody Sorenson, Callie Stonecipher, Zachary Thompson, Taylor Veen, Lindsey Werner.
Mandan -- Quinn Halstengard, Marlee Hoffert, Madison Just, Andrew Klein, Kylie Meyer, Casey Pittman, Danek Vega.
McKenzie -- Tya Schielei.
Wilton -- Sydney Jenkins, Tatelyn Schurhamer.
Anjum graduates
Audra Anjum, Bismarck, has earned a Doctor of Philosophy degree with distinction from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
NDSCS president's honors list
The following area students have been named to the president's honors list at North Dakota State College of Science for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Kirsten Cassellius, Macy Engel, Brady Fried, Marshall Grant, Emilee Hausauer-Johnson, Tyler Horner, Vanessa Kraft, Dalton Kral, Connor McGregor, Ellie Miller, Sherry Mollman, Levi Prange, Ashton Sagaser, Adam Skalsky, Ethan Tosseth, Austin Wetzstein, Skyler Wilkens, Lindsey Wilz.
Glen Ullin -- Alyssa Berger, Jadon Sornsin-Scott.
Mandan -- Kevin Gilgallon II, Morgan Schlosser, Owen Tokach.
New Salem -- Parker Hanebutt.
Concordia spring graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Bismarck -- Carly Fornshell, summa cum laude; Emmanuel Ngoma; Kaitlyn Page; Mads Rud, summa cum laude; Abigail Salyers, cum laude; Amy Warren.
Mandan -- Micayla Bitz, summa cum laude; Maiah McCowan, magna cum laude; Johan Stenslie, summa cum laude.
Minot honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll or vice president for academic affairs honor roll at Minot State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Brandon Anderson, Riley Ball, Makayla Birst, Monica Brandenberg, Jane Brodie, Claire Buede, Crystal Dacar, Rhonda Diede, Amanda Fiest, Melanie Frieson, Sommer Frohlich, Anna German, Samantha Greer, Kristin Haff, Tammi Hale, Elizabeth Holzer, Tasha Jensen, Allison Johnson, Ryan Kohler, Andrijana Kudranovikj, Kate Little, Diana McCree, Kadee Miller, Kristopher Mount, Nicole Myers, Alyssa Nardello, Morgan Peterson, Bailey Pifer, Shaelynn Purvis, Courtney Rask, Mark Rath, Dawn Reberg, Ashlyn Sipes, Josie Smyle, Amber Stevahn, Erica Summerour, Hannah Tofteland, Kaycee Verlinde, Abigail Veverka, Margeaux Walking Elk, Paige Walters, Tyler Wetzstein, Katarina Zimmerman.
Glen Ullin -- Lorna Steckler.
Lincoln -- Joseph Jahner.
Mandan -- Ashley Flaten, Kennedy Harris, Skylar Helfrich, Tanya Haugen, Lilyann Kirschemann, Troyleah Langerud, Brittany Mattoon, Jessica Meuchel, Kendra Miller, Sydnie Mongeon, Jennifer Ness, Alexis Radke, Hannah Thomas.
Menoken -- Chelsey Cressman.
New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, McKayla Kautzman, Daniel Young.
St. Anthony -- Gavin Miller.
Dyke graduates
Danielle Dyke, Bismarck, has earned a Doctor of Optometry degree from Midwestern University in Glendale, Arizona.
VCSU honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll, dean's honor roll or honor roll at Valley City State University for spring semester 2021.
Bismarck -- Megan Billadeau, Morgan Drake, Kaylee Eckert, Garret Fettig, Angeline Gannon, Sierra Heinrich, Jamie Holzer, Mallory Jensen, Justice Keller, Jessalyn Langemo, Kristina Misic, Sage Talmadge, Allie Vander Laan, Avery Vasicek, Madison Weiler.
Lincoln -- Elizabeth Stringer.
Linton -- Makayla Ptacek.
Mandan -- Brittany Barnhardt, Eleanor Bierman, Chelsi Doll, Garrett Foss, Brenda Haaland, Kaden Krause, Emily Tweten.
Honor rolls in Alabama
Kailin Fazekas and Sydney Helgeson, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list or president's list at the University of Alabama for the 2021 spring semester.
Scholarship recipients
Ethan Bender, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000.
The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Bender will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in architecture.
Lauren Berger, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000.
Berger will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing.
Jaxon Duttenhefer, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the NDSU Honor Award.
The NDSU Honor Award is awarded to students who are North Dakota residents and who are majoring within the area of agriculture, economics, business administration, management information systems, industrial engineering and management or zoology.
Duttenhefer will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in accounting.
Kieran Eberle, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Eberle will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Allison Fleck, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000, the NDSU Honor Award and the Dean L. Rue Scholarship.
The Dean L. Rue Scholarship is available to incoming students who are pursuing a major within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, have a 30 or higher high school GPA with an ACT composite score of 26 or higher and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.
Fleck will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering.
Austin Horning, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 and the Dean L. Rue Scholarship.
Horning will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering.
Erin Jahner, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship.
The Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship recognizes students who are North Dakota residents and who had high academic achievement.
Jahner will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in architecture.
Madelyn Miller, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
Miller will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in human development and family science.
Jack Steckler, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000.
The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Steckler will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in business administration.