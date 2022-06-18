On Campus - June 18, 2022

Kautzman on list

Alexandra Kautzman, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at the University of Iowa for the 2022 spring semester.

Three included

Bosten Bartholomay, Rhett Clements and Cambria Riehl, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, for the spring 2022 semester.

Honor rolls at Valley City State

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll, dean's honor roll or honor roll at Valley City State University for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Brittany Barnhardt, Jordyn Blasquez, Damianna Byerly, Jillian Dollinger, Stephen Dora, Kaylee Eckert, Hannah Felchle, Garret Fettig, Angeline Gannon, Amber Hoffner, Luke Huber, Mallory Jensen, Taylor Johnson, Abigayle Kramer, Jessica Logan, Adrienne Lowe, Deborah Mantz, Kristina Misic, Madison Momerak, Camden Schwarzkopf, Patrick Sheldon, Lindsey Smith, Erin Thomas, Luke Turner, Avery Vasicek.

Lincoln -- Sara Glass, Elizabeth Stringer.

Mandan -- Guy Danielson, Hannah Fried, William Gieser, Emily Tweten, Spencer Mattheis, Clayton Marcellais, Kelby Rinas.

New Salem -- Brie Storsved.

Wilton -- Eve Scott.

Concordia College dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, for the spring 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Grant Anderson, Makayla Anderson, Amanda Edwards, Canaan Fagerland, Nicole Fornshell, Lauryn Hinckley, Kylie Haas, Shear Huntington, Mackenzie Johnson, Maria Klipfel, Jaden Link, Chloe Markovic, Noelle Martin, Edwin Rasidovic, Graycin Wanzek.

Mandan -- Elizabeth Allan.

New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.

Two on DCB honor roll

Jacie Hall, Menoken and Maria Moore, Mandan, have been named to the honor roll at Dakota College of Bottineau for the spring semester.

Starion Bank scholarships

Faith Wahl and Rachel Roehrich, both of Bismarck, and McCartney Fix, Mandan, have each been awarded a $500 Starion Bank Dependent Scholarship.

To qualify students must be a dependent of a Starion employee who has been employed with the bank for at least one year. The dependent must also have either graduated high school this year or be a current college freshman to junior and will be attending college for the 2022-23 academic year.

