Local graduate in New York

Lucy Morgan, Mandan, has graduated from St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York. Morgan majored in economics and business in the liberal arts.

Two on president's list

Daria Schumaier, Bismarck, and Daniel Rothberg, Mandan, have been named to president's list at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, for the spring 2023 semester.

Dean's lists in Wisconsin

Britta Curl, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin–Madison for the spring 2023 semester.

Katrina Steele, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the spring 2023 semester.

Local students achieve

Lucas Burgum, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Alexandria Technical & Community College in Alexandria, Minnesota, for the spring 2023 semester.

Blaike Zander, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for the spring 2023 semester.

ND State College of Science honors

The following area students have been named to the president's honor list at the North Dakota State College of Science for the spring semester.

Bismarck -- Zachary Aichele, Paris Batke, Joseph Best, Hunter Edwards, Joshua Entzel, Josiah Frei, Alexis Harstad, Matthew Heupel, Jordan Kellington, Michael Kent, Lucas Kivisto, Gavin Maher, Gannon McGregor, Ellie Miller, Brooke Neideffer, Dexter Seese.

Flasher -- Landon Frederick.

Mandan -- Kaden Alvstad, Natalie Haroldson, Hannah Nehl, Jordan Toman.

Menoken -- James Agnew.

New Salem -- Aaron Guenther, Joshua Olin, Spencer Rebel.

Honors in Alabama

Kailin Fazekas and Sydney Helgeson, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list and president's list at the University of Alabama for the fall 2022 semester.

One named to honor roll

Addison Emineth, Mandan, has been named to the dean's honor roll at the University of Mississippi for the spring 2023 semester.

Area student earns degree

Sydney Helgeson, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration from the University of Alabama.

South Dakota State dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University for the spring 2023 semester. An asterisk is for students who earned a 4.0 GPA.

Bismarck -- Elizabeth Bichler,* Brock Fettig,* Landon Gervin, Nicholas Schumacher,* McKenna Utter.

New Salem -- Fayth Hoger.