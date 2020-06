On campus - June 14, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Erhardt graduates

Taylor Erhardt, Bismarck, has earned a doctor of optometry degree from the Arizona College of Optometry of Midwestern University.

NDSU scholarship awarded

Eva Churchill, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The scholarship recognizes students who scored 25 to 28 on the ACT and high academic achievement.

Honors in Iowa

Tyler Jose, Lincoln, has been named to the spring honors list at Iowa Lakes Community College in Estherville.

Honors in South Dakota

Jessica Rupp, Bismarck, has been named to the president’s academic honors list at Dakota State University in Madison for the 2020 spring semester.

NDSU dean's list

North Dakota State University has announced the dean's list for the 2020 spring semester. The following students from Burleigh and Morton counties were honored, listed by hometown.

Baldwin: Kayla Frank, Joslin Griess, Morgyn Miller, Ryan Mlekoday, Kyla Schock.