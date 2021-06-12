On Campus - June 12, 2021

Scholarship recipients
Erin Becker, Bismarck, is a 2021 recipient of the Anne Wittemore Short Johnson Scholarship from Chapter F of PEO.
The scholarship is given in recognition of leadership, service and scholarship. Becker will attend the University of North Dakota in the fall and plans to major in physical therapy.
Nathan Kramer, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Olson/Challey First Generation Business Scholarship.
The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Olson/Challey First Generation Business Scholarship recognizes first generation college students who are majoring within the College of Business and had high academic achievement.
Kramer will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance.
Corby Svihovec, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the NDSU Honor Award.
The Honor Award recognizes students who are North Dakota residents majoring in agriculture curriculum, economics, business administration, management information systems, industrial engineering and management or zoology.
Svihovec will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Breana Hauser, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
Hauser will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.
Paige Weisz, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.
Weisz will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in radiologic sciences.
Austin Horning, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 and the Dean L. Rue Scholarship.
The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Dean L. Rue Scholarship is available to incoming students who are pursuing a major within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, have a 30 or higher high school GPA with an ACT composite score of 26 or higher and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.
Horning will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering.
Ethan Bender, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000.
Bender will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in architecture.
Lauren Berger, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000.
Bender will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing.
Dean's list in Virginia
Lauren Peterson, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.
Dean's list in Wisconsin
Michael Janes, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Superior for the spring 2021 semester.
DSU spring graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from Dickinson State University.
Bismarck -- Sydney Aicher, Josiah Churchill, Erin Heiden, Tesslin Heupel, Arianne Lopez, Kelsey Love, Michelle Mackay, Fahad Toshi, Clark Twardoski, Jaycee Walter, McKenzie Wiest.
Mandan -- Ashley Gatzke, Cheyanne Klein, Alexa Lembcke, Brandi Mastrud, LaTosha Pierce, Morgan Scheid, Jacey Wilson.
Menoken -- Gabriel Aberle, Savanna Goehring, Kendal Price.
New Salem -- Michaela Urlacher.
Wolf achieves
Delaney Wolf, Bismarck, received the American Institute of Chemist's Student Award in chemistry at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.
Pittman receives scholarship
Casey Pittman, Mandan, has received a $1,272 Vernon E. Howell and Orlee R. Howell Educational Trust Fund Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Olson graduates
Jonathan Olson, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Science degree with distinction from the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Graduate in South Dakota
Alissa Betz, Bismarck has earned a Bachelor of Arts in digital media/design from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
NDSU dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for the spring 2021 semester.
Baldwin -- Kayla Frank, Morgyn Miller.
Bismarck -- Mariah Abel, Jordan Aberle, Emmett Adair, Taryn Allmaras, Kelby Anderson, Ryan Anderson, John Ashley, Braden Aubol, Tyler Backman, Payton Bauman, Kristi Baumiller, Lucas Bender, Jordan Bentz, Jamie Bishop, Birgen Black, Kennedy Black, Tanner Blinsky, Mason Borud, Kayla Boustead, Thomas Brink, Alexander Brosseau, Alexa Brown, McKenna Brown, Rachel Burgard, Hope Butler, Tatum Butz, Damianna Byerly, Alexander Callahan, Abbey Campbell, Alexis Campbell, Sinclaire Candreva, Zachary Cave, Eva Churchill, Spencer Churchill, Ryan Clancy, Cyan Coello, Clint Coleman, Heather Davis, Madison Delorme, Rachael DeMaria, Aristotle Diep, Olivia Dietrich, Patrick Doan, Jillian Dollinger, Melissa Domagala, Dani Douri, Evan Dramko, Hannah Dschaak, Aleah Dyk, Samantha Eckroth, Kira Eliason, Kenedy Ell, Adrianna Ennen, Alea Eslinger, Makiah Evanson, Cade Feeney, Connor Feist, Dane Fischer, Kailey Fiske, Abigail Fitzgerald, Jamie Flam, Hannah Flohr, Andrea Frank, Derek Freborg, Jayden Freyer, Logan Fridgen, Ella Fridley, Elizabeth Frohlich, Nathan Fuder, Grant Gader, Cameron Gall, Jonathan Gallagher, Katherine German, Logan Gerrity, Keegan Glatt, Allexis Grabowska, Ezra Gray, Cole Grossman, Kelsie Gustin, Gabe Hagerott, Isabel Hanson, Jaida Hanson, Abby Haugen, Alex Hausauer, Justin Hausauer, Benjamin Havelka, Courtney Hawkinson, Mallory Henriksen, Cole Herbel, Evan Hermanson, Mason Heustis, Heidi Hilz, Nolan Hintz, Cassandra Holzer, Abby Hopkins, Mark Horner, Jessica Hutchinson, Ellie Jahner, Tanner Jochim, Daniel Johnson, Noah Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Mason Kary, Grace Kaseman, Sidney Kautz, Karlee Kaylor, Anna Keller, Jessica Keller, Ethan Ketterling, Jenna Kivisto, Alissa Knudson, Parker Krom, Zachary Kuhn, Jayma Kvale, Peyton Lahr, Bryce Lang, Jake Lang, Anders Larson, Rachel Leblanc, Michael Leidenix, Kaia Lembke, Brandon Lewis, Kyra Lind, Kyrie Link, Jayden Macdonald, Aleasha Marcotte, Kendra Mauch, Jacob Maxon, Benjamin Mayer, Katie Mccabe, Anna McCusker, Bailee McEvers, Isaac McGarvey, Remington Mcgraw, Christopher Meduna, Kaitlyn Mertz, Mattaya Mills, Kayla Mittelsteadt, Natasha Mosbrucker, Luke Murdoff, Andrew Nagel, Carson Neiss, Ryan Neiss, Morgan Nelson, Oliver Nelson, Shyla Neugebauer, Brandi Niemann, Lauren Nordberg, Brady Oberlander, Shayleigh O'Hanlon, Emily Omvig, Michael Omvig, Amanda Papke, Noah Person, Britta Pfeifer, Jayden Pifer, Connor Puetz, John Rath, Kansas Ree, Hannah Reed, Joseph Reed, Matthew Reep, Alison Renner, Mikayla Ripplinger, Callah Roth, Miranda Salmon, Michael Salwei, Sydney Sanford, Bjorn Saude, Delaney Scanson, Paige Schaffer, Rachel Schall, Katrina Schauer, Mathew Scheetz, Faith Scheuer, Onna Scheuer, Lukas Schiermeister, Ashley Schmidt, Alexander Schon, Carter Schoneberg, Gabby Schuchard, ydreyel Schuh, Natalie Schuh, Jacob Schwarz, Sydney Seamands, Chelsie Shook, Hunter Sigette, Erica Solberg, Emily Splonskowski, Larissa Stoddart, Kaden Strom, Zachary Strombeck, Jade Swanson, Hannah Tangen, Dani M. Tarver, Hannah Thinnes, Amalia Thomas, Erin Thomas, Whitney Thomas, Mason Thorenson, Ashley Treiber, Katie Unbehaun, Shantae Vetter, Abby Voigt, Olivia Wagner, Kaitlyn Wahl, Christian Walth, Cole Walth, Emily Wangler, Christian Wanner, Dayna Wanner, Hailey Wanner, Landon Wanner, Graycin Wanzek, Helen Wax, Noah Weber, Connor Weikum, Shanae Wentz, Jenna Wilke, Jared Wittenberg, Paighe Wold, Alyssa Wolf, Samuel Wolf, Madison Wutzke, Jack Zander, Jericah Zander, Katie Zimmer.
Flasher -- Caleb Becker, Hunter Frederick, Andrew Schafer, Grant Schafer.
Glen Ullin -- Alexius Gietzen, Kristin Schaaf.
Hebron -- Breanna Hosman, Kiana Schatz.
Lincoln -- Brady Beer, Corynne Krenz, Timothy Renschler, Grant Schiermeister.
Mandan -- Ashley Albers, Morgan Anderson, Reed Bergman, Alex Binstock, Tim Bjugstad, Samantha Bussman, Joshua Clark, Darian Coghlan, Catherine Comis, Dante Daniel, Kaden Felch, Andrew Fergel, Dylan Fleck, Elizabeth Goodhart, Maddie Guthmiller, Shayla Heger, Sharrie Heinert, Jonah Hendrickson, Jenny Iverson, Samantha Johnson, Anne Kesler, Jacob Kinnischtzke, Kelly Knoll, Alexis Kuhn, Lynsee Langsdon, Sophie Lind, Brielle Marman, Riley McAdoo-Roesler, Brian Meissner, Samantha Muth, Hannah Peterson, Samuel Peterson, Owen Piehl, McKenna Quintus, TJ Reinhardt, Nicolas Rohrich, Karter Schauer, Hannah Scheetz, Paige Schweitzer, Kathryn Slavick, Riley Smid, Jurny Summers, Kaylin Tomac, Alexys Walker, Reese Wetzstein, Landrey Yantzer.
Menoken -- Cody Goehring, Ignacio Gomez, Matthew Guenther.
New Salem -- Morgan Henke, Brenna Hoger, Jacob Holle, Emily Kunkel, Amber Mcgrath.
Wilton -- Jayden Ochsner, Erin Thompson, McKenna Weisenburger.
Wing -- Jade Koski, Trevor Mehlhoff, Brooklyn Vollmer.
Curl achieves
Britta Curl, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Dean's list in Iowa
Ashley Nicole Thomas, Mandan, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Grant achieves
Devon Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 chancellor's list at the University of Minnesota Rochester.
Dean's list in Minnesota
Zachary Bares, Isabella Kraft, Jayden Porter, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota for the 2021 spring semester.
Well, Papke receive scholarships
Katie Well and Amanda Papke have been awarded the Donna Johnson Memorial Education Scholarship by the Bismarck Cancer Center.
Well is an employee at the Bismarck Cancer Center and will attend Bismarck State College in the fall for nursing. Papke works at the CHI St. Alexius Medical/oncology unit and attends nursing school through North Dakota State University Sanford in Bismarck.
Mund achieves
Cara Mund, of Bismarck, is one of 100 doctoral students within the U.S. and Canada selected to receive a $20,000 P.E.O. Scholar Award from the P.E.O. Sisterhood. She was nominated by P.E.O. Chapter BF of Mandan.
Mund attends Harvard University and is a 2016 honors graduate in business, entrepreneurship, and organizations from Brown University, where she was the recipient of the Prudential Spirit of Community Award, a Coca-Cola Scholar, and a P.E.O. STAR Scholar, among many other honors.
University of Jamestown spring graduates
The following area students have earned degrees from the University of Jamestown.
Bismarck -- Jenalee Reynolds, Nicholas Schaff.
Mandan -- Cohl Hatch, Mackensi Higlin, Stephanie Janz, Scott Miller, Kathleen Moch, Lisa Quintus.
New Salem -- Tanner Slag.