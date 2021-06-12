On Campus - June 12, 2021

Svihovec will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in mechanical engineering.

Breana Hauser, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.

Hauser will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing with a minor in Spanish.

Paige Weisz, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000.

Weisz will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in radiologic sciences.

Austin Horning, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 and the Dean L. Rue Scholarship.

The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Dean L. Rue Scholarship is available to incoming students who are pursuing a major within the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, have a 30 or higher high school GPA with an ACT composite score of 26 or higher and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.

Horning will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in civil engineering.