On Campus - June 11, 2022

Masonic scholarships

The Bismarck Masonic Lodge No. 5 Foundation recently awarded four $1,000 scholarships.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

, graduate of Century High School, plans to attend North Dakota State University and study to become a nurse anesthetist. Chase Stockert, plans to study at Bismarck State College and University of North Dakota to become a psychologist.

Bismarck senior students with plans to further their education at an institution of higher learning in North Dakota were eligible to apply.

Honors in South Dakota

Kinley Hetletved, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Marty University in Yankton for the spring 2022 semester.

Jordan Jacob, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings for the spring 2022 semester.

Daniel Rothberg, Mandan, has earned academic honors at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls for the spring 2022 semester.

Four on dean's lists

Eleanor Berg, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie for the spring 2022 semester.

Michael Janes and Whitney Klimpel, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the spring 2022 semester.

Katrina Steele, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the 2022 spring semester.

Scholarship recipient

Nicholas Windsor, Bismarck has been awarded a 2022 Dushinske & Jamison Water Resources Scholarship by The North Dakota Water Education Foundation.

Windsor is a 2022 graduate of St. Mary’s Central High School. He will attend the University of Mary and plans to major in business administration.

Dean's lists in Minnesota

Avery Dobrzelecki, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Minnesota Crookston for the 2022 spring semester.

Madison Volk, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Ridgewater College in Willmar for the spring 2022 semester.

University of Jamestown graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from the University of Jamestown.

Bismarck -- William Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, computer science and information technology, cum laude; Amber Domres, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude; Max Erickson, Bachelor of Arts, business studies - industrial management; Heather Frey, Master of Education in curriculum and instruction; Stephanie Jorritsma, Bachelor of Arts, English (writing) and fine arts (Theater), summa cum laude; Bailey Van Buskirk, Bachelor of Science, biochemistry; Corey Van Buskirk, Bachelor of Science, biochemistry, cum laude; Benjamin Weaver, Bachelor of Arts, graphic design; Dawson Weikum, Bachelor of Science, biology.

Wilton -- Cole Leintz, Bachelor of Arts, English, cum laude.

Local graduates in Nebraska

Lauren Botsford and Lucas Fletcher, both of Bismarck, have earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Bachelor of Science from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.

Two earn recognition

Olivia Geiger, Mandan, and Tayt Wolding, New Salem, have been awarded the Recognition of Excellence in Communication at Dickinson State University for the spring 2022 semester.

MSUM dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Eva Abfalter, Aislin Anderson, Michael Baker, Alyda Blazek, Madison Braun, William Bryant, Tyler Edwards, Elizabeth Eggl, Nicole Harris, James Hart, McKenna Kilzer, Megan Klein, Brenna Malard, Annabelle Matthews, Mary Matthews, Kaitlyn Miller, Ibrahim Oduong, Marly Przybilla, Matt Rudolph, Sara Rudolph, Ashley Scherbenske, Chase Scherr, Marissa Shiock, Callie Stonecipher, Paighton Volk, Lindsey Werner.

Lincoln -- Katie Bartnick.

Mandan -- Amber Daniel, Quinn Halstengard, Marlee Hoffert, Madison Just, Chantell Mindt, Forrest Suchy, Danek Vega.

Wilton -- Sydney Jenkins, Tatelyn Schurhamer.

NDSU dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for the 2022 spring semester.

Bismarck -- Mariah Aaseth, Mariah Abel, Maren Ahneman, Taryn Allmaras, Ashton Anderson, Devin Anderson, Kelby Anderson, Ryan Anderson, Braden Aubol, Austin Backman, Abbey Bahmiller, Allison Bargmann, Payton Bauman, Kristi Baumiller, Ethan Bender, Abigail Berger, Lea Berger, Birgen Black, Kennedy Black, Sydney Blum, Amy Bodvig, Reynaldo Bontje, Sarah Bosch, Michael Boutrous, Alexander Brosseau, Rachel Burgard, Hope Butler, Alexis Campbell, Adler Candreva, Sinclaire Candreva, Hallie Cherwinski, Acacia Collado, Emily Connell, Cullen Curl, Taylor Decoteau, Madison Delorme, Rachael DeMaria, Patrick Doan, Emma Dragseth, Evan Dramko, Kieran Eberle, Tori Eiss, Alea Eslinger, Carli Evanson, Cade Feeney, Connor Feist, Lauren Feist, Jason Fetch, Kailey Fiske, Hattie Fitterer, Jamie Flam, Hannah Flohr, Andrea Frank, Derek Freborg, Jayden Freyer, Logan Fridgen, Ella Fridley, Cassie Funk, Grant Gader, Jonathan Gallagher, Nathan Gedrose, Keegan Glatt, Ashley Goetzfried, Emily Gress, Emma Gulleson, Alexis Gura, Kristen Hall, Shkoh Hamasoor, Paige Hanson, Blake Hansted, Abby Haugen, Justin Hausauer, Breana Hauser, Benjamin Havelka, Courtney Hawkinson, Kati Hayden, Luke Hebert, Joseph Heiser, Mallory Henriksen, Evan Hermanson, Macy Hertel, Chloe Hertz, Jared Honeyman, Abby Hopkins, Quentin Humann, Jessica Hutchinson, Ariel Iglehart, Jenny Iverson, Ellie Jahner, Erin Jahner, Matthew Jensen, Brock Johnsen, Tessa Johnsen, Danny Johnson, Jack Johnson, Quinn Johnson, Kollin Jones, Casey Jorgenson, Mason Kary, Sidney Kautz, Jessica Keller, Ethan Ketterling, Mason Kindel, Cade Kivisto, Jayden Kivisto, Jenna Kivisto, Logan Kjos, Morgan Klimpel, Hannah Klipfel, Alissa Knudson, Brooke Kohler, Matthew Kraft, Peyton Lahr, Gabby Langer, Anders Larson, Sidney Larson, Rachel Leblanc, Michael Leidenix, Caralie Letteer, Alexis Levy, Jocelyn Lysne, Jayden Macdonald, Abby Marthaller, Maguire Martin, Oakley Martin, Kendra Mauch, Katie Mccabe, Jillian Mccusker, Tracy Merth, Marissa Messer, Mattaya Mills, Luke Murdoff, Andrew Nagel, Carson Neiss, Ryan Neiss, Clayton Nelson, Morgan Nelson, Oliver Nelson, Kristin Ness, Shyla Neugebauer, Brandi Niemann, Barty Ogbu, Madalyn Olson, Michael Omvig, Amanda Papke, Kelah Peterson, Britta Pfeifer, Bryn Pfister, Jayden Pifer, Connor Puetz, Matthew Rader, John Rath, Madysen Rath, Caden Redinger, Joseph Reed, Alison Renner, Taylor Riedinger, Mikayla Ripplinger, Levi Rockey, Carson Rohrich, Madison Roth, Cody Rudnick, Miranda Salmon, Michael Salwei, Kimberly San Juan, Bjorn Saude, Sigurd Saude, Matthew Sauer, Kiana Sayler, Jack Schall, Rachel Schall, Jacob Scheetz, Jacob Schepp, Faith Scheuer, Onna Scheuer, Lukas Schiermeister, Austin Schlecht, Ashley Schmidt, Zachary Schmidt, Carter Schoneberg, Aydreyel Schuh, Aydrik Schuh, Natalie Schuh, Jacob Schwarz, Sydney Seamands, Hunter Sigette, Skyler Skees, Amanda Smith, Jack Steckler, McKenzie Steckler, Grace Stein, Larissa Stoddart, Kaden Strom, Zachary Strombeck, Breann Sullivan, Corby Svihovec, Jade Swanson, Amalia Thomas, Whitney Thomas, Allison Thomsen, Ashley Treiber, Kylie Tucker, Grace Vetter, Kaitlyn Wahl, Darian Walker, Christian Walth, Dayna Wanner, Hailey Wanner, Landon Wanner, Helen Wax, Abby Weber, Connor Weikum, Chelsey Weisbeck, Jace Weishaar, Paige Weisz, Audrey Wentz, Abby Wetzel, Lucas Wetzel, Payton Wetzel, Jenna Wilke, Jared Wittenberg, Paighe Wold, Madison Wutzke, Jericah Zander, Mariah Zeien, Katie Zimmer.

Flasher -- Hunter Frederick.

Glen Ullin -- Lexi Gietzen, Garrett Kuhn.

Hebron -- Breanna Hosman, Braxton Rolle, Kiana Schatz.

Lincoln -- Grant Schiermeister, Devin Weigel.

Mandan -- Ashley Albers, Morgan Anderson, Ryan Bergman, Alex Binstock, Darian Coghlan, Dante Daniel, Jaxon Duttenhefer, Cassie Egli, Samuel Enget, Courtney Entzi, Kaden Felch, Andrew Fergel, Allie Fleck, Hailey Fried, Tayla Gange, Elizabeth Goodhart, Kylee Grabow, Ethan Graner, Brittan Grubb, Maddie Guthmiller, Kaylyn Haug, Jonah Hendrickson, David Hoffman, Samantha Johnson, Samantha Kapp, Anne Kesler, Kelly Knoll, Mallory Knoll, Nathan Kramer, James Larson, Isaiah Leingang, Olivia Leingang, Sophie Lind, Jacob Masseth, Nellie Masseth, Riley McAdoo-Roesler, Brian Meissner, Shayla Newgard, Zachary Nicholson, Chance Norton, Hannah Peterson, Samuel Peterson, Taiyler Rall, Thomas Reinhardt, Karter Schauer, Kathryn Slavick, Aubrey Spangelo, Kathryn Steve, Tyler Thilmon, Brittany Helch, Jaxon Wiseman.

Menoken -- Adam Aberle.

New Salem -- Morgan Henke, Brenna Hoger, Travis Kunkel, Amber Mcgrath, Jacklyn Pazdernik.

Wilton -- Jayden Ochsner, Erin Thompson.

Wing -- Jade Koski, Brooklyn Vollmer.

