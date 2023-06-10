Three earn degrees

The following area students have earned degrees or diplomas from Minnesota State Community and Technical College.

Bismarck — Nathan Maurstad, diploma, electrical technology: electrician; Luke Welk, diploma, plumbing.

Mandan — Tyler Yantzer, associate of applied science, electrical line worker technology.

Phi Kappa Phi honors

Sierra Entzel, Bismarck, has been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, an all-discipline collegiate honor society. Entzel was initiated at North Dakota State University.

Dean’s list in Wisconsin

Whitney Klimpel, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the spring 2023 semester.

AGC scholarships

The Education Foundation of the Associated General Contractors of North Dakota has awarded 33 scholarships totaling over $64,000 for the 2023-24 school year. Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students with career interests in the construction industry who are enrolled in North Dakota post-secondary construction programs.

The following area students have been awarded scholarships:

North Dakota State University — John McCormick Scholarship, $1,500: Matthew Jensen, Bismarck, junior, construction management; AGC Scholarships, $1500: Jackson Schmidt, Mandan, freshman, construction engineering.

North Dakota State College of Science — AGC Scholarships, $750: Joshua Entzel, Bismarck, freshman, electrical technology.

Bismarck State College — AGC Scholarships, $750: Dylan Geiger, Mandan, freshmen, mechanical engineering.

Local graduate in Iowa

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has earned a Bachelor of Science summa cum laude from Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids.

Area students on dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck — Mia Hinsz, Grace Humann, William Madler, Reagan Spomer.

Mandan — Xavier Scott, Mayson Sheldon, Morgan Sheldon.

Menoken — Kristin Johnson.

P.E.O. scholarship

Hailey McEvers, 2023 graduate of Century High School, received a $2,500 STAR Scholarship. She was recommended by P.E.O. Chapter AK of Mandan and will attend the University of North Dakota this fall majoring in elementary education.

Local student included on list

Sydney Ebach, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at Bridgewater College in Bridgewater, Virginia, for the spring 2023 semester.