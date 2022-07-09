On Campus - July 9, 2022

Dean's list in Iowa

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids for the spring 2022 semester.

Local graduates in Minnesota

Nicholas Korom, Bismarck, has earned an Associate of Arts degree from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples. He also graduated with high honors.

The following area students have earned degrees from St. Cloud State University.

Bismarck -- Zachary Bares, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice studies, magna cum laude; Isabella Kraft, Bachelor of Science, mass communications, summa cum laude; Jaren Olson, Master of Science, sports management; Allison Schwengler, Bachelor of Science, mass communications and English, magna cum laude; Jessica Walth, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders.

Three on dean's list

Zachary Bares, Lucee LaMotte, Allison Schwengler, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, for the 2022 spring semester.