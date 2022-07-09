 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - July 9, 2022

Dean's list in Iowa

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids for the spring 2022 semester.

Local graduates in Minnesota

Nicholas Korom, Bismarck, has earned an Associate of Arts degree from Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples. He also graduated with high honors.

The following area students have earned degrees from St. Cloud State University.

Bismarck -- Zachary Bares, Bachelor of Arts, criminal justice studies, magna cum laude; Isabella Kraft, Bachelor of Science, mass communications, summa cum laude; Jaren Olson, Master of Science, sports management; Allison Schwengler, Bachelor of Science, mass communications and English, magna cum laude; Jessica Walth, Master of Science, communication sciences and disorders.

Three on dean's list

People are also reading…

Zachary Bares, Lucee LaMotte, Allison Schwengler, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud University in St. Cloud, Minnesota, for the 2022 spring semester. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What is #Jelloskin? Check out the new viral trend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News