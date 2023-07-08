Thinnes gets scholarship
Mia Thinnes, Bismarck, has been selected to receive the 2023 Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Delta Chapter scholarship in the amount of $450.
Thinnes is majoring in elementary education at Bismarck State College.
Selection for the scholarship is based in part on the Delta Kappa Gamma goals of loyalty to the profession of teaching and advancing women in education.
President’s list in Iowa
Madison Stokes, Mandan, has been named to the president’s list at Des Moines Area Community College for the spring 2023 semester.
