On campus - July 5, 2020

Minot State announces president's list
Area students were named to the president's list for academic achievement at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Abigail Belisle, Samantha Birrenkott, Tayler Fitzgerald, Jessica Foster, Anastasia Glasser, Samantha Greer, Madyson Hintz, Brandee Huwe, Neta Isenberg, Allison Johnson, Ryan Kohler, Kate Little, Kacee Miller, Kristopher Mount, Nicole Myers, Rachel Nantt, Bailey Pifer, Brandi Rohrich-Fleckenstein, Ashlyn Sipes, Samantha Smith, Josie Smyle, Erica Summerour, Jordyn Weigel, Tyler Wetzstein and Bria Ziegler.
Lincoln -- Erica Martin and Jakob Olheiser.
Mandan -- Dustin Fischer, McKayla Howling Wolf, Alexis Radke, Markita Rohde, Sheena Russell, Miranda Scherr, Joseph Schlinger Jr., Emily Schmidt, Vernelle Spencer and Alicia Swagger.
New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, McKayla Kautzman and Daniel Young.
Minot State announces honor roll
Area students were named to the vice president for academic affairs honor roll at Minot State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Makayla Birst, Cassidy Brendel, Amanda Fiest, Melanie Frieson, Doreen Lyons, Alyson Moses, Alexander Sauer, Jason Stenehjem and Katarina Zimmerman.
Mandan -- Christopher Geck, Troyleah Langerud and Jacob Marschner.
Iowa names graduates
Area students received degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Lindsey McGinnis, bachelor of arts in enterprise leadership; and Rose Simonson, bachelor of arts in English education.
Hebron -- Adam Woroniecki, doctorate of dental surgery.
Moon graduates
Jbin Moon, New Salem, graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 30.
Moon graduated with two bachelor of science degrees in health, society and policy, and family, community and human development.
BSC students honored
Area students from Bismarck State College have been named to the 2020 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.
Students are Alie Glasser, Hanna Schaible and William Peacock.
Duluth announces dean’s list
Makyia Herman and Molly Rickert, both of Bismarck, were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at the University of Minnesota Duluth for the spring 2020 semester.
Concordia College announces dean’s list
Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck – Skylar Ackerman, Amanda Edwards, Carly Fornshell, Kylie Haas, Andrew Holen, Isaac Lenarz, Jaden Link, Olivia Murdoff, Madison Rud, Abigail Salyers, Brooke Schulte, Parker Simonson, Matthew Strege and Quinn Wrigley.
Nebraska announces dean’s list
Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck – Madelyn Kopp, Katelyn Land and Roarick Schollmeyer.
NCTC names graduates
Area students received degrees from Northland Community and Technical College in Grand Forks at the end of the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck – Logan Brosseau, auto body collision technology and collision and refinishing technician; Cooper Hill, business; Marissa Mann, practical nursing; Kristina Nelson, practical nursing; Achille Ngoma, practical nursing; Thomas Scheett, liberal arts and sciences; and Denise Zeunang, practical nursing.
Mandan student honored
North Skager, Mandan, was named to the dean's list for academic achievement at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Eau Claire, Wis., for the spring 2020 semester.
Washburn University names one
Michelle McGeary, Bismarck, was named to the president’s list for academic achievement at Washburn University for the spring 2020 semester.
Mankato announces dean's list
Jared Spooner and Brayden Thomas, both of Bismarck, were named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Mankato for the spring 2020 semester.
Moorhead announces dean's list
Area students were named to the dean's list for academic achievement at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the spring 2020 semester.
Mandan -- Micayla Bitz, Maiah McCowan, Erik Porter, Johan Stenslie and Connor Weiland.
New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.
Moorhead awards scholarships
Minnesota State University Moorhead awarded scholarships to area students who showed strong academic performance in their related program.
Students are Morgan Jensen, Bismarck, who received the Speech Language Pathology Undergraduate Scholarship; Rachel Schumacher, Bismarck, who received the College of Business and Innovation Scholarship; and Marissa Shiock, Bismarck, who received the Marcil Center for Journalism Scholarship.
