On campus - July 5, 2020

Mandan -- Christopher Geck, Troyleah Langerud and Jacob Marschner.

Iowa names graduates

Area students received degrees from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa, at the end of the spring 2020 semester.

Bismarck -- Lindsey McGinnis, bachelor of arts in enterprise leadership; and Rose Simonson, bachelor of arts in English education.

Hebron -- Adam Woroniecki, doctorate of dental surgery.

Moon graduates

Jbin Moon, New Salem, graduated from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on April 30.

Moon graduated with two bachelor of science degrees in health, society and policy, and family, community and human development.

BSC students honored

Area students from Bismarck State College have been named to the 2020 All-North Dakota Academic Team, which recognizes the academic achievements of community college students.

Students are Alie Glasser, Hanna Schaible and William Peacock.

Duluth announces dean’s list