On Campus - July 31, 2021

Ness included

Ashley Ness, Mandan, has been named to the president's list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for the spring 2021 semester.

Honor roll in Kansas

Braden Gilbertson, Bismarck, has earned honor roll distinction at the University of Kansas in Lawrence for the spring 2021 semester.

Cleary graduates

Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree from University of Dubuque in Dubuque, Iowa.

NDSU scholarship recipient

Kylynn Erickson, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Erickson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in computer science.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0