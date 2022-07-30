On Campus - July 30, 2022

Scholarship recipients

Elvis Acheampong, Bismarck, received the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship at North Dakota State University. The scholarship recognizes incoming transfer students who are members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Acheampong will enter NDSU in the fall and major in computer science.

Isabella Castillo, Bismarck-Mandan, received the Cultural Diversity Tuition Waiver, Mildred Larson Business Presidential Scholarship and Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University.

The Cultural Diversity Tuition Waiver recognizes students with potential for high academic achievement coming from an underrepresented group in higher education. The Mildred Larson Business Presidential Scholarship recognizes students with high academic achievement entering the College of Business. The NDSU Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29-31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Castillo will enter NDSU in the fall and major in business education.

Caden Fischer, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Honor Award. The award recognizes North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement majoring in any agriculture curriculum, economics, business administration, management information systems, industrial engineering and management or zoology.

Fischer will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in engineering.

Annika Ness, Bismarck, received the Presidential Award at North Dakota State University. The award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Ness will enter NDSU in the fall and major in biological sciences.

Riley Poppe, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Opportunity Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes graduates of a North Dakota high school.

Poppe will enter NDSU in the fall and major in social science education.

Kenadi Renner, Bismarck, has received a $2,000 renewable college scholarship given by the Boyd Midwest Family Private Foundation. Renner is pursuing a degree in biology at North Dakota State University.

Local graduate in Minnesota

Duvenson Estime, Bismarck, has earned a certificate in casino operations and management from Normandale Community College in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Area student makes list

Taylor Ekart, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Millikin University in Decatur, Illinois, for the spring 2022 semester.

Two earn degrees

Erin Barnhardt, Bismarck, and Tayler Scherr, Mandan, have earned degrees from the University of Wyoming. Barnhardt earned a Bachelor of Science and Scherr a Master of Science.

Local graduate in South Dakota

Melissa McClintock, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science in nursing, family nurse practitioner, from Mount Marty University in Yankton, South Dakota.

Honors in Wyoming

Shyanne Soto, Baldwin, has been named to the provost’s honor roll at the University of Wyoming for the 2022 spring semester.

Local graduate in Arkansas

Sam Schilling, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science in nutrition from the University of Central Arkansas.

Skager earns degree

North Skager, Mandan, earned a Bachelor of Science in music from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.