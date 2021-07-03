On Campus - July 3, 2021

The Grace Lamont Wilhelm Scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.

Johnson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biological sciences

Kaylee Krause, Mandan, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. Krause will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in animal science.

David Nordberg, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Honeyman Family Scholarship.

The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Honeyman Family Scholarship is awarded to students who are majoring in either engineering or pre-med and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.

Nordberg will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in construction management.

Abby Wetzel, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. Wetzel will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in pharmacy.

Adam Stacho, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at American International College for the 2021 spring semester.