On Campus - July 3, 2021

Scholarship recipients
Alyda Blazek and Annabelle Mathews, both of Bismarck, have received scholarships from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
Blazek received a $600 Adeline Stevenson Nurse Scholarship and Mathews received a $1,000 Talent Scholarship in art.
Grant Anderson, Mackenzie Johnson, Holly Johnson, Noelle Martin and Edwin Rasidovic, all of Bismarck, have been awarded scholarships to attend Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Lyric Hoffman, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Hoffman will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in accounting.
Davis Houle, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Houle will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in nursing.
Jack Johnson, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000 and the Grace Lamont Wilhelm Scholarship.
The Grace Lamont Wilhelm Scholarship recognizes high academic achievement.
Johnson will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biological sciences
Kaylee Krause, Mandan, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. Krause will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in animal science.
David Nordberg, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000 and the Honeyman Family Scholarship.
The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Honeyman Family Scholarship is awarded to students who are majoring in either engineering or pre-med and who graduated from a North Dakota high school.
Nordberg will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in construction management.
Abby Wetzel, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000. Wetzel will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in pharmacy.
Stacho included
Adam Stacho, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at American International College for the 2021 spring semester.
Nordberg achieves
John Nordberg, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Dean's list in Minnesota
Delaney Wolf, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota for the 2021 spring semester..
The following area students have been named to the spring 2021 dean's honor list at Concordia College in Moorhead.
Bismarck -- Amelea Caldwell, Chase Dockter, Amanda Edwards, Carly Fornshell, Nicole Fornshell, Lauryn Hinckley, Jaden Link, Chloe Markovic, Olivia Murdoff, Ava Pfeifer, Mads Rud, Emily Savageau, Amy Warren.
New Salem -- Dreyton Rud.
Windsor graduates
Victoria Windsor, Bismarck, has graduated cum laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.
Dean's list in South Dakota
William Ternes, Baldwin, has been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University in Brookings for the spring 2021 semester.