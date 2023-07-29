Local student makes dean's list
Sydney Graner, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, for the spring 2023 semester.
Scholarship recipients
The Department of Medical Laboratory Science at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences has awarded scholarships to medical laboratory science students for the 2023-24 academic year.
Area students are Abigail Meier, Bismarck, Mary Noble Award; Justus Bradford-Boos, Baldwin, and Daylin Roberson-Kitzman, Bismarck, Linnea J Veeder MLS Scholarship.
One included on list
Robi Buzakovic, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, for the spring 2023 semester.
University of North Dakota graduates
The University of North Dakota held its spring commencement ceremonies May 13.
More than 1700 students were eligible to receive their degrees, including the following area students:
Bismarck -- Yousif Al Mubarak, Master of Science; Kennedy Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, political science, summa cum laude; Grace Anderson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kennedy Baker, Bachelor of Science, education; Matthew Bakken, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Allison Bard, Bachelor of Accountancy; Olyvia Bender, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Jennifer Bladow, Doctor of Education; Ericka Bowman, Bachelor of Arts, political science, Bachelor of Science, public affairs; Kaden Brennan, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicholas Brown, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Cody DeWitt, Master in physician assistant studies; Christina Feland, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brooke Fleming, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Emma Fricke, Bachelor of Science, education, summa cum laude; Isaiah Germolus, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Desiree Giesen, Master of Science; Caylie Graeber, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude; Gracie Grinsteiner, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, honors program leader in action scholar; Alexie Harms, Master in physician assistant studies; Skye Hertel, Bachelor of Accountancy, magna cum laude; Nikolas Holweger, Master of Arts; Madelyn House, Bachelor of Arts, political science, Bachelor of Science, public affairs, summa cum laude; Ashley Hulm, Bachelor of Science, dietetics; Aaron Hultstrand, Master of Science; Caitlyn Inman, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Zachary Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bradyn Just, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Aaron Landrie, Master of Social Work; Mason Leingang, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Sarah Lesmeister, Doctor of Medicine; William Litchfield, Doctor of Medicine; Aubrey Malnourie, Master of Social Work; Carla Maurstad, Doctor of Physical Therapy; LiQiong McDowell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Gavin Mindt, Juris Doctor, cum laude; Aimee Olson, Bachelor of Arts, McKenzie Richard, Master of Public Administration; Natalie Rixen, Doctor of Medicine; Anna Roaldson, Master of Public Administration; Monica Ruhland, Master of Accountancy; Keaton Rummel, Doctor of Medicine; Kambri Schaner, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Science, summa cum laude; Tess Sether, Master of Science; Brynn Shirley, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, honors program research scholar; Erik Solie, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude; Mandy Stenehjem, Master in physician assistant studies; Kevin Tengesdal, Master of Social Work; Chandler Tobeck, Master of Public Health; Mason Trahan, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Jessica Trinneer, Bachelor of Science, social work; Faith Wahl, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Alexis Wanner, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice studies, summa cum laude; Kailey Weigel, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, summa cum laude, honors program research scholar; Katherine Weikum, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mary Weisberg, Master in physician assistant studies; Haylie Wetzel, Master of Science; Sarah Wobbema, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Austin Wolf, Bachelor of Accountancy, magna cum laude; Austin Wolf, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Lauren Wrede, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Lincoln -- Elijah Meidinger, Bachelor of Business Administration; Edina Zukic, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Mandan -- Mikaela Herberg, Doctor of Medicine; Larissa Baird, Bachelor of Science, human nutrition; Leah Breuer, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Jayme Cepek, Bachelor of Science in education, summa cum laude; Sasha Hopfauf, Master in physician assistant studies; Olivia Moe, Bachelor of Arts, cum laude; Justin Schafer, Doctor of Medicine; Nathan Schwindt, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Holly Tweed, Bachelor of Arts; McKenzie Ulrich, Bachelor of General Studies; Katie Weiand, Bachelor of Science, education, magna cum laude; Gabrielle Wolf, Juris Doctor, cum laude.
Menoken -- Gabriel Schettler, Bachelor of Science, mechanical engineering, summa cum laude; Ethan Van Vleet, Bachelor of Science.
New Salem -- Erin Freadhoff, Master of Social Work.