Bismarck -- Yousif Al Mubarak, Master of Science; Kennedy Anderson, Bachelor of Arts, political science, summa cum laude; Grace Anderson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Kennedy Baker, Bachelor of Science, education; Matthew Bakken, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Allison Bard, Bachelor of Accountancy; Olyvia Bender, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Jennifer Bladow, Doctor of Education; Ericka Bowman, Bachelor of Arts, political science, Bachelor of Science, public affairs; Kaden Brennan, Bachelor of Business Administration; Nicholas Brown, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Cody DeWitt, Master in physician assistant studies; Christina Feland, Bachelor of Business Administration; Brooke Fleming, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Emma Fricke, Bachelor of Science, education, summa cum laude; Isaiah Germolus, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Desiree Giesen, Master of Science; Caylie Graeber, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude; Gracie Grinsteiner, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, honors program leader in action scholar; Alexie Harms, Master in physician assistant studies; Skye Hertel, Bachelor of Accountancy, magna cum laude; Nikolas Holweger, Master of Arts; Madelyn House, Bachelor of Arts, political science, Bachelor of Science, public affairs, summa cum laude; Ashley Hulm, Bachelor of Science, dietetics; Aaron Hultstrand, Master of Science; Caitlyn Inman, Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude; Zachary Johnson, Bachelor of Business Administration; Bradyn Just, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Aaron Landrie, Master of Social Work; Mason Leingang, Bachelor of Business Administration, cum laude; Sarah Lesmeister, Doctor of Medicine; William Litchfield, Doctor of Medicine; Aubrey Malnourie, Master of Social Work; Carla Maurstad, Doctor of Physical Therapy; LiQiong McDowell, Bachelor of Business Administration; Gavin Mindt, Juris Doctor, cum laude; Aimee Olson, Bachelor of Arts, McKenzie Richard, Master of Public Administration; Natalie Rixen, Doctor of Medicine; Anna Roaldson, Master of Public Administration; Monica Ruhland, Master of Accountancy; Keaton Rummel, Doctor of Medicine; Kambri Schaner, Bachelor of Science, Medical Laboratory Science, summa cum laude; Tess Sether, Master of Science; Brynn Shirley, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, honors program research scholar; Erik Solie, Bachelor of Science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude; Mandy Stenehjem, Master in physician assistant studies; Kevin Tengesdal, Master of Social Work; Chandler Tobeck, Master of Public Health; Mason Trahan, Bachelor of Science, magna cum laude; Jessica Trinneer, Bachelor of Science, social work; Faith Wahl, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Alexis Wanner, Bachelor of Science, criminal justice studies, summa cum laude; Kailey Weigel, Bachelor of Science, Nursing, summa cum laude, honors program research scholar; Katherine Weikum, Bachelor of Business Administration; Mary Weisberg, Master in physician assistant studies; Haylie Wetzel, Master of Science; Sarah Wobbema, Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude; Austin Wolf, Bachelor of Accountancy, magna cum laude; Austin Wolf, Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude; Lauren Wrede, Doctor of Physical Therapy.