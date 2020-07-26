On campus - July 26, 2020

Students receive scholarships
Area students received scholarships to attend Concordia College this fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Thomas Colby, Zachary Devine, Elizabeth Fedorchak, Nicole Fornshell, Maria Klipfel, Kianti Lambert, Chloe Markovic, Gabrielle Rice and Aleisha Schock.
Huber awarded scholarship
A St. Mary’s Central High School senior was recently awarded the 2020 Jackie Dockter Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.
Joel Huber, son of Lane and Jackie Huber, plans to study electrical engineering at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks this fall.
The scholarship is awarded to a student who is open-minded, energetic, approachable and a role model.
Ness named to dean’s list
Ashley Ness, Mandan, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.
Windsor named to dean's list
Victoria Windsor, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., for the spring 2020 semester.
Two graduate
Rebecca Liffrig, Mandan, and Rachel Keller, Bismarck, graduated from Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan., May 2020 with honors.
Liffrig earned a bachelor of arts degree in theology and psychology. Keller earned a bachelor of arts degree in mathematics and secondary education.
U of M announces dean’s list
Area students were named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at University of Minnesota Twin Cities for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Madison Baumgartner, Bailee Blickensderfer, Kiara Dahmus, Lauren Foley, Alysha Hasche, Abby Kelsch, Allison Miller, Tiffany Peterson, Brandon Prichard, Sydney Twogood and Thomas Vadnais.
Mandan -- Kiana Haug and Abigail Patrick.
