On campus - July 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students receive scholarships

Area students received scholarships to attend Concordia College this fall 2020 semester.

Bismarck -- Thomas Colby, Zachary Devine, Elizabeth Fedorchak, Nicole Fornshell, Maria Klipfel, Kianti Lambert, Chloe Markovic, Gabrielle Rice and Aleisha Schock.

Huber awarded scholarship

A St. Mary’s Central High School senior was recently awarded the 2020 Jackie Dockter Memorial Scholarship of $1,000.

Joel Huber, son of Lane and Jackie Huber, plans to study electrical engineering at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks this fall.

The scholarship is awarded to a student who is open-minded, energetic, approachable and a role model.

Ness named to dean’s list

Ashley Ness, Mandan, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minn., for the spring 2020 semester.

Windsor named to dean's list