On Campus - July 24, 2021

Dixon achieves

Kate Dixon, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Montana State University in Bozeman, Montana, for the 2021 spring semester.

Kleihauer graduates

Laura Kleihauer, Bismarck, has graduated with a Master of Science in defense and strategic studies from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.

Dean's list in Wyoming

Ryen Hedge, Bismarck, has been named to the academic dean’s and dean’s freshman honor rolls at the University of Wyoming in Laramie for the 2021 spring semester.

VCSU scholarship recipient

Ellie Bierman, Mandan, has been awarded the Alice Meyers Kluksdahl Elementary Education Scholarship and the Silvernagel and Zeller Memorial Scholarship to Valley City State University for the 2021-22 academic year.

Spaulding earns degree

Bailey Spaulding, Bismarck, has graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in management from from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

