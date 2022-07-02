On Campus - July 2, 2022

Local graduates in Minnesota

Nora Fritz, Bismarck, earned a Bachelor of Art in chemistry from the University of Minnesota Morris.

Kristina Nelson, Bismarck, has earned an Associate of Science degree in nursing from Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.

Tiffany Dengel, Mandan, has earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bemidji State University.

Lang on dean's list

Katelyn Lang, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the 2022 spring semester.

Peterson graduates

Andrew Peterson, Bismarck, has earned a Bachelor of Art in philosophy and psychology from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. He also earned academic distinction for the spring 2022 semester.

Scholarship recipients

Caitlyn Daniels, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award at North Dakota State University. The award recognizes students who scored a 25-28 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Daniels will enter NDSU in the fall and major in elementary education.

Benjamin Morman, a 2022 graduate of St. Mary's Central High School, was awarded the Jackie Dockter Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Morman plans to attend Arizona State University for applied biology and medicine in Tempe, Arizona.

Rachel Schumacher, Bismarck, has received the Marlane Sanderson Graduate Student Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

The Marlane Sanderson Graduate Student Scholarship is awarded to a female student enrolled in the Master of Science in accounting and finance, Master of Business Administration, or Master of Business Administration with health care management emphasis.

Minot State honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president’s list or vice president for academic affairs’ honor roll at Minot State University for the spring 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Zayden Bartosh, Riley Ball, Felicity Blair, Amy Cleveland, Brenna Dick, Morgan Dienert, Carson Fettig, Sommer Frohlich, Anna German, Colton Hall, Sara Hanson, Kallie Kautzman, Anna Kennedy, Kenneth Kersey-Russell, Ryan Kohler, Samuel Magelky, Alyssa Nardello, Chelsey Norton, Brady Oberlander, Shania Petz, Callie Rienstra, Kaitlyn Schelske, Heaven Schumacher, Sonia Skorheim, Amber Stevahn, Megan Stroh, Paige Walters, Sierra Zetocha.

Flasher -- Faith Marion, Leandra Schmidt.

Lincoln -- Megan Arthaud, Allyson Renschler.

Mandan -- Ashten Anhorn, Aleah Clarke, Carley Geiger, Kennedy Harris, Kiana Haug, Skylar Helfrich,Ashton Holzer, Calsey McLellan, Jessica Meuchel, Kendra Miller, Alexis Radke, Jarrett Staiger, Hannah Thomas, Amanda Zeller.

Menoken -- Claire Ryberg.

New Salem -- Michaela Erfle, Daniel Young.

St. Anthony -- Gavin Miller.

