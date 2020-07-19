On campus - July 19, 2020

Mandan -- Brenden Horner

Menoken -- Bethany Richter.

Wing -- Ethan Eckholm.

Vetter graduates

Zachary Vetter, Bismarck, is a candidate to graduate from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn.

Vetter is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in computer science and mathematics.

Redding graduates

Carmen Redding, Bismarck, graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan., May 2020.

Redding earned a master of library science degree.

Reid named to dean’s list

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.

Sease receives honors

Kyle Sease, Bismarck, was recently initiated into Central Washington University’s Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

