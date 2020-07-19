On campus - July 19, 2020

Mayville State announces dean’s list
Area students were named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Mayville State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Kammi Anderson, Asheley Gonzalez, Karli Laeger, Hannah Oberlander and Cassidy Przybilla.
Lincoln -- Elizabeth Klein and Kristine Thune.
Mandan -- Kristen Moore.
Valley City announces dean’s list
Area students were named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Valley City State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Megan Billadeau, Joshua Lawyer, Matthew Rudolph, Drew Sandvig and Sage Talmadge.
Mandan -- Brittany Barnhardt.
Valley City announces president’s list
Area students were named to the president’s list for academic achievement at Valley City State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Garret Fettig, Angeline Gannon, Mallory Jensen, Jessalyn Langemo and Avery Vasicek.
Hebron -- Samantha Berry.
Mandan -- Brenden Horner
Menoken -- Bethany Richter.
Wing -- Ethan Eckholm.
Vetter graduates
Zachary Vetter, Bismarck, is a candidate to graduate from Saint John’s University in Collegeville, Minn.
Vetter is a candidate to receive a bachelor of arts degree in computer science and mathematics.
Redding graduates
Carmen Redding, Bismarck, graduated from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kan., May 2020.
Redding earned a master of library science degree.
Reid named to dean’s list
Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, for the spring 2020 semester.
Sease receives honors
Kyle Sease, Bismarck, was recently initiated into Central Washington University’s Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
