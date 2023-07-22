Two included on honor list

Kalyssa Erickson, Bismarck, and Elizabeth Felderman, Mandan, have been named to the honor list at at Minnesota State University, Mankato, for the spring 2023 semester.

Scholarship recipient

Samantha Logan, Bismarck, has received the NDSU Presidential Award and NDSU Academic Scholarship - Freshman at North Dakota State University.

The NDSU Presidential Award recognizes students who have a 3.98 or higher high school GPA or have scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The NDSU Academic Scholarship – Freshman recognizes North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement.

Logan will enter NDSU in the fall and major in respiratory care.

Dean's list in Illinois

Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island for the spring semester.

Area student achieves

Elle Hill, Bismarck, has earned semester high honors at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the spring semester.