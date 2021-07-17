On Campus - July 17, 2021

Menoken -- Gabriel Schettler, Vanessa Vincent.

New Salem -- Kayla Bornemann.

Wing -- Belle Bernhardt.

Dean's list in New York

Tyler Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for the 2021 spring semester.

NDSU scholarship recipient

Kiana Sayler, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Sayler will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biological sciences education.

VCSU scholarship recipients

The following area students have been awarded scholarships to Valley City State University for the 2021-22 academic school year.

Brittany Barnhardt, Mandan, has been awarded the Helen Movius Memorial Scholarship.