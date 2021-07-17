On Campus - July 17, 2021

UND dean's list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of North Dakota for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Kennedy Anderson, Amanda Baerlocher, Olyvia Bender, Jayda Boyd, Ian Brown, Nicholas Brown, Lauren Buchholtz, Samantha Clark, Sierra Dietrich, Rachel Dillman, Mckenzie Eckroth, Katherine Ely, Michaela Ficek, Brooke Fleming, Hallie Gabel, Isaiah Germolus, Emily Glass, Rebecca Grey Bull, Gracie Grinsteiner, Naomi Gross, Sydney Hagen, Courtney Hanson, Drew Helten, Shelby Herman, Skye Hertel, Macey Hertz, Austin Hill, Nicholas Hinsz, Madelyn House, Mason Jochim, Rachel Johanson, Stephanie Johnson, Annabelle Jundt, Jordan Kadrmas, Srikrishna Kandooru, Carter Kindel, Danielle Korsmo, Olivia Kost, Katie Leary, Eliza Lofberg, Jasmyn Loven, Alexis Marthaller, Abigail Mayer, Delaney Mccray, Zachary Meduna, Brianna Metzger, Kennedy Mueller, Andrew Odden, Hannah Podoll, Annika Price, Zachary Reamann, Elizabeth Renner, Anna Roaldson, Aubrey Roemmich, Madison Roth, Matthew Schaner, Paige Schlenker, Katelyn Schulz, Tess Sether, Brynn Shirley, Jasmine Skorheim, John Sturgeon, Melissa Stute, Cambri Sullivan, Tatjana Svjetlanovic, Megan Ternes, Taylor Toso, Jessica Trinneer, Mariah Vetter, Faith Wahl, Alexis Walther, Kailey Weigel, Olivia Weikum, Abigayle Weinberger, Tyler Yanez.
Mandan -- Evan Arenz, Evan Barbie, Leah Breuer, Jayme Cepek, Katelyn Cermak, Ian Dahners, Cura Doll, Kailey Jerome, Sydney Kautzman, Grace Klee, Katarina Krush, Olivia Lacher, Evan Leingang, Kailee Leingang, Konnor Nelson, Elizabeth Preszler, Katie Rebenitsch, Savana Schauer.
Menoken -- Gabriel Schettler, Vanessa Vincent.
New Salem -- Kayla Bornemann.
Wing -- Belle Bernhardt.
Dean's list in New York
Tyler Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York for the 2021 spring semester.
NDSU scholarship recipient
Kiana Sayler, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Sayler will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in biological sciences education.
VCSU scholarship recipients
The following area students have been awarded scholarships to Valley City State University for the 2021-22 academic school year.
Brittany Barnhardt, Mandan, has been awarded the Helen Movius Memorial Scholarship.
Angeline Gannon, Bismarck, has been awarded the Doris E. (Molbert) Evers Scholarship.
Kaden Krause, Mandan, has been awarded the Dr. Steven W. and Jennifer Shirley Endowment Scholarship.
Eve Scott, Wilton, has been awarded the Gladys & Ella F. Jones Memorial Scholarship and the Patricia E. Lundberg Elementary Education Scholarship.
Avery Vasicek, Bismarck, has been awarded the Ardean Aafedt and Coke Scholarship Fund and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship.