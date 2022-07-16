On Campus - July 16, 2022

Scholarship recipients

Demi Beehler, Mandan, received the North Dakota State University Provost Award. The award recognizes students who scored a 25-28 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Beehler will enter NDSU in the fall and major in pharmacy.

Zachary Taylor, Bismarck, received the North Dakota State University Presidential Honor Award. The award recognizes students who scored a 29-31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Taylor will enter NDSU in the fall and major in electrical engineering.

Two on high honor list

Marcella Ekre, Bismarck, and Elizabeth Felderman, Mandan, have been named to the academic high honor list at Minnesota State University, Mankato for the 2022 spring semester.

Area students awarded

North Dakota Dollars for Scholars recently awarded scholarships to the following local students:

Madison Moch, Morgan Anderson, Amber Daniel and Justin Schafer of Mandan High School each received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.

Madison Baumgartner of St. Mary’s Central High School received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.

Austin Barnhardt of Century High School received a $1,000 Returning Student and Graduate Student Scholarship.

Caylie Graeber and Breana Hauser of Century High School each received a $1,000 James A. Guy Memorial Scholarship.

Christian Walth of Bismarck High School received a $1,000 North Dakota Grain Growers Association Scholarship.

Students who graduated from a North Dakota high school or were home educated in North Dakota qualify to apply for the scholarships distributed by the statewide North Dakota Dollars for Scholars Chapter.

President's list in Iowa

Mackenzie Swenson, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa for the spring 2022 semester.

Honors in Wisconsin

Elle Hill, Bismarck, has been named to the honors list at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the spring 2022 semester.

Grant achieves

Tyler Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester.