Local students earn degrees

The following area students have earned degrees from St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Bismarck -- Jayden Berg, Bachelor of Science, mass communications; Lucee LaMotte, Bachelor of Science, marketing, magna cum laude; Jayden Porter, Bachelor of Science, entrepreneurship, magna cum laude.

President's list in Minnesota

Logan Schoepp, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, Minnesota, for the spring 2023 semester.

Area student achieves

Ian Schafer, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at LeTourneau University in Longview, Texas, for the spring 2023 semester.