On campus - July 12, 2020

Cleary receives honor
Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Dubuque for the spring 2020 semester.
Schollmeyer receives stipend
Roarick Schollmeyer, Bismarck, has been awarded a stipend by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.
Schollmeyer, a biological sciences, biochemistry and microbiology major, will participate in the project "Investigation of the Tumor Microenvironments Effect on Glioblastoma Multiforme Progression" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program.
Souther receives scholarship
Allison Souther, Bismarck, has been awarded a scholarship from the Minot Model Alumni Association. She is attending Bismarck State College this fall.
Two graduate
Kristin Jensen, paralegal; and Keenan Morris, electrical technology; both of Bismarck, graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College this past spring.
Montana State announces honor roll
Area students were named to the honor roll at Montana State University for the spring 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Austin Barnhardt, Kylee Clarke, Jade Ellingson, Madison Hope, Caitlin Moen, Charles Reichert and Kaylee Sailer.
Driscoll -- Karissa Limesand.
Mandan -- Kaitlin Dixon, Alison Froelich and Madison Moch.
Alabama names honor roll
Kailin Fazekas and Sydney Helgeson, both of Bismarck, were named to the honor roll at the University of Alabama for the spring 2020 semester.
Local students begin studies
First year medical students begin their journey to become physicians at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences.
Bismarck -- Nash Binegar, Madison Burgard, Byrne Curl, Alexandra Johnson, Andrea Kelsch, Ashlynn Krieger, Bostin Svihovec and Samuel Wilke.
Mandan -- Daniel Lengowski.
