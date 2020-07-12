On campus - July 12, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cleary receives honor

Isabel Cleary, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of Dubuque for the spring 2020 semester.

Schollmeyer receives stipend

Roarick Schollmeyer, Bismarck, has been awarded a stipend by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to participate in research with a faculty mentor this summer.

Schollmeyer, a biological sciences, biochemistry and microbiology major, will participate in the project "Investigation of the Tumor Microenvironments Effect on Glioblastoma Multiforme Progression" as part of Nebraska's Undergraduate Creative Activities and Research Experience Program.

Souther receives scholarship

Allison Souther, Bismarck, has been awarded a scholarship from the Minot Model Alumni Association. She is attending Bismarck State College this fall.

Two graduate

Kristin Jensen, paralegal; and Keenan Morris, electrical technology; both of Bismarck, graduated from Minnesota State Community and Technical College this past spring.

Montana State announces honor roll