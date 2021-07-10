On Campus - July 10, 2021

Vetter receives scholarship
Grace Vetter received the Jackie Dockter Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000. The Jackie Dockter Memorial Scholarship is awarded to college-bound seniors at St. Mary's Central High School who are open-minded, energetic, approachable and a role model.
Vetter will enter North Dakota State University in the fall and plans to major in psychology.
Scholarship recipients
Braden Brown, Bismarck, received the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship and the Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship at North Dakota State University.
The Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship is awarded to students who are North Dakota residents and had high academic achievement. The Bismarck-Mandan Scholarship is available to incoming freshmen who plan to enroll at NDSU, graduated from a Bismarck or Mandan high school and earned a 3.0 or higher high school GPA.
Brown will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in agricultural economics.
Adler Candreva, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. The Provost Award recognizes students who scored a 25 to 28 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
Candreva will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in economics with a minor in finance.
Taylor DeCoteau, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.
DeCoteau will enter NDSU in the fall and has not declared a major.
Cade Kivisto, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship is awarded to students majoring in a STEM field and who had high academic achievement.
Kivisto will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance.
Jayden Kivisto, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. Kivisto will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in marketing.
Kristin Ness, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. Ness will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in statistics.
Caiden Schwehr, Bismarck, and Anthony Johnson, Mandan, received an honor scholarship at Mayville State University.
Schwehr will study pre-chiropractic and play baseball.
Johnson will study business administration.
Shirley-Fairbairn achieves
Mattie Shirley-Fairbairn, Bismarck, has been named to the spring 2021 dean's list at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois.
UND president's roll of honor
The following area students have been named to the president's roll of honor at the University of North Dakota for the spring 2021 semester.
Bismarck -- Jesunifemi Alabi, Greysen Anderson, Kennedy Anderson, Melissa Anderson, Amanda Baerlocher, Kierra Barth, Rachel Brook, Hunter Brown, Nicholas Brown, Hope Burdolski, Lauren Carlson, Rebecca Daughters-Trondson, Rachel Dillman, Tierney Eagleson, Mckenzie Eckroth, Katherine Ely, Preston Fettig, Michaela Ficek, Brooke Fleming, Isaiah Germolus, Emily Glass, Rebecca Grey Bull, Gracie Grinsteiner, Naomi Gross, Allison Guthmiller, Courtney Hanson, Skye Hertel, Austin Hill, Nicholas Hinsz, Alexis Hoffman, Madelyn House, Thomas Iken, Mason Jochim, Rachel Johanson, Stephanie Johnson, Jordan Kadrmas, Jeb Kaelberer, Srikrishna Kandooru, Danielle Korsmo, Olivia Kost, Katie Leary, Eliza Lofberg, Brenna Malard, Alexis Marthaller, Abigail Mayer, Zachary Meduna, Brianna Metzger, Kennedy Mueller, Anna Roaldson, Aubrey Roemmich, Madison Roth, Katelyn Schulz, Brynn Shirley, Erik Solie, Tatjana Svjetlanovic, Taylor Toso, Katelyn Tschosik, MaKayla VanSteenvoort, Mariah Vetter, Faith Wahl, Alexis Walther, Jackson Ward, Kailey Weigel, Olivia Weikum, Austin Wolf, Tyler Yanez.
Flasher -- Jamie Nelson.
Mandan -- Evan Arenz, Leah Breuer, Jayme Cepek, Katelyn Cermak, Ian Dahners, Kailey Jerome, Grace Klee, Katarina Krush, Olivia Lacher, Evan Leingang, Lathan Lowman, Adam Moch, Konnor Nelson, Elizabeth Preszler, Aaron Riopelle, Savana Schauer, Jackson Wiese.
Menoken -- Briana Krupinsky, Gabriel Schettler.
New Salem -- Kayla Bornemann.
Wing -- Belle Bernhardt.