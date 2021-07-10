On Campus - July 10, 2021

Candreva will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in economics with a minor in finance.

Taylor DeCoteau, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. The Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who scored a 29 to 31 on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

DeCoteau will enter NDSU in the fall and has not declared a major.

Cade Kivisto, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Award in the amount of $12,000 and the Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship. The Presidential Award recognizes students who scored a 32 or higher on the ACT and had a 3.5 or higher high school GPA. The Doosan and Bobcat Company Scholarship is awarded to students majoring in a STEM field and who had high academic achievement.

Kivisto will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in finance.

Jayden Kivisto, Bismarck, received the NDSU Provost Award in the amount of $6,000. Kivisto will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in marketing.

Kristin Ness, Bismarck, received the NDSU Presidential Honor Award in the amount of $8,000. Ness will enter NDSU in the fall and plans to major in statistics.