Local student makes list

Tyler Grant, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2023 semester.

Area students earn degrees

The following area students have earned degrees from the University of Jamestown.

Bismarck — Jenna McCauley, Bachelor of Science, environmental science; Braxton Neas, Bachelor of Arts, business administration; Tayler Pollert, Bachelor of Science, nursing; Sierra Talmadge, Bachelor of Science, nursing.

Mandan — Aaron Moser, Master of Education; Trey Wiest, Bachelor of Arts, business administration.

Moffit — Kristi Carpenter, Bachelor of Arts, history and political science, summa cum laude.

New Salem — Tanner Slag, Master of Arts, leadership.

Dean’s list in Nebraska

Madison Becker and Avery Meyhoff, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring 2023 semester.

Scholarship recipients

Daisie Brintnell, Bismarck, received the Achievers Transfer Award and Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship at North Dakota State University. The Achievers Transfer Award recognizes high academic achieving transfer students with an associate’s degree and the Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship recognizes incoming transfer student members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Brintnell will enter NDSU in the fall and major in marketing.

Josh Pfaff, Bismarck, received the Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship, NDSU Development Foundation Honor Scholarship and NDSU Presidential Honor Award at North Dakota State University. The Henry and Em Eggert Honors Scholarship recognizes North Dakota student residents with high academic achievement, the NDSU Development Foundation Honor Scholarship recognizes high academic achievement and the NDSU Presidential Honor Award recognizes students who have a 3.8-3.979 high school GPA or have scored a 29-31 on the ACT and have a 3.5 or higher high school GPA.

Pfaff will enter NDSU in the fall and major in software engineering.

Patrick Watson, Bismarck, received the Achievers Transfer Award and Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship at North Dakota State University. Watson will enter NDSU in the fall and major in music and theater arts.

Honor rolls in Alabama

Kailin Fazekas, Sydney Helgeson and Marianna Miller, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean’s or president’s lists at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the spring 2023 semester.

Mayville State dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean’s list at Mayville State University for the spring 2023 semester.

Bismarck — Megan Anderson, Marianna Levingston, Caiden Black Schwehr, Carson Svalen, Danielle Tiedje, Reece Trottier, Jackson Trottier.