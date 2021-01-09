On Campus - Jan. 9, 2021

Dickinson State honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Dickinson State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Ryan Faragher, Haleigh Harter, Megan Heick, Erin Heiden, Tesslin Heupel, April Hruby, Bleau Hoge, Kelsey Love, Isaiah MacDonald, Colton Marquardt, Jeremy Mortice, Hope Nelson, Sarah Pierson, Megan Radenz, Kaitlyn Rants, Michelle Schlafmann, Annika Schlosser, Rachel Schumacher, Samuel Trottier, Michaela Urlacher, Haylee Walz.
Fort Rice -- Isaiah Tschida.
Lincoln -- Shanwia Gertz.
Mandan -- Clay Gerhardt, Titus Gietzen, Grace Kuntz, Alexa Lembcke, Brandi Mastrud, Nicholas Miller, Courtney Olson, Maggie Rennecke, Morgan Scheid, Ashley Schleicher, Starla Tipton.
Menoken -- Gabriel Aberle.
New Salem -- Tyrone Deutsch, Andrew Hulm.
M State honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's lists at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Finola Bauer, Alexis Blazek, Marisa Felton, Markel Gross, Hunter Humann, Katie Johnson, Keith Mantz, Bailee Schell, Summer Sturm.
Mandan -- Shanni Barrios, Rylee Hoesel.
Montana State honor rolls
The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's lists at Montana State University for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- Quinn Deibert, Jade Ellingson, Madison Halvorson, Theodore Hardmeyer, Madison Hope.
Mandan -- Alison Froelich.
Janes, Kempel achieve
Michael Janes and Whitney Klimpel, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the fall 2020 semester.
Betz achieves
Alissa Betz, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, for the fall 2020 semester.
Northern State University dean’s list
The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Norther State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Bismarck -- Regan Dennis, William Madler, Michael Pfennig.
Flasher -- Sarah Schafer.
Mandan -- Mayson Sheldon.