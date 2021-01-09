On Campus - Jan. 9, 2021

Mandan -- Shanni Barrios, Rylee Hoesel.

Montana State honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's lists at Montana State University for the fall 2020 semester.

Bismarck -- Quinn Deibert, Jade Ellingson, Madison Halvorson, Theodore Hardmeyer, Madison Hope.

Mandan -- Alison Froelich.

Janes, Kempel achieve

Michael Janes and Whitney Klimpel, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Superior for the fall 2020 semester.

Betz achieves

Alissa Betz, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, for the fall 2020 semester.

Northern State University dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Norther State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Bismarck -- Regan Dennis, William Madler, Michael Pfennig.