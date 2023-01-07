 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ON CAMPUS

On Campus - Jan. 7, 2023

Honors in Minnesota

The following area students have been named to the dean's or president's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the fall 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Megan Anderson, Alexis Blazek, David Christianson, Nathan Maurstad, Madelyn Miller, Bailee Schell, Avery Wanner, Luke Welk.

Mandan -- Alonna Allickson, Rylee Hoesel.

 

