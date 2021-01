On Campus - Jan. 30, 2021

Natasha Hesse, Bismarck, and Caitlyn Becker, Flasher, have earned degrees from South Dakota State University in Brookings. Hesse graduated cum laude.

Nordberg achieves

John Nordberg, Bismarck, has been named to the dean’s list at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, for the fall 2020 semester.

Morris dean's list

Ford Benjamin, Bismarck has been named to the dean's list at University of Minnesota, Morris for the fall 2020 semester.

NDSU dean’s list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at North Dakota State University for the fall 2020 semester.

Baldwin -- Alexis Campbell, Kayla Frank, Kyla Schock.