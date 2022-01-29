On Campus - Jan. 29, 2022

Scholarships awarded

Two local students have received $1,000 Allan B. Engen nurse scholarships from the North Dakota Long Term Care Association.

Cathia Albeno and Debra Glass have both worked for Baptist Health Care Center, Bismarck, for more than two years in the role of certified medical assistant-II. They both are enrolled in the practical nursing program at Bismarck State College.

The nurse scholarship was established in recognition of the late Allan B. Engen, the association's first executive director.

Dean's list in Iowa

Alexandra Kautzman and Angelo Zamba, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at the University of Iowa in Iowa City for the fall 2021 semester.

Ashley Thomas, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Iowa State University in Ames for the fall 2021 semester.

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids for the 2021 fall semester.

President's list in Alabama

Kailin Fazekas and Sydney Helgeson, both of Bismarck, have been named to the president's list at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean's list in Wisconsin

North Skager, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the fall 2021 semester.

Katrina Steele, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the fall semester.

Dean's list in Missouri

Jaden Just, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri, for the fall 2021 semester.

NDSCS president's honor roll

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll at North Dakota State College of Science for the 2021 fall semester.

Bismarck -- Joseph Best, Zachary Condon, Kaitlyn Emmil, Josiah Frei, McKenna Freier, Jordan Kellington, Michael Kent, Dalton Kral, Bailee Otterness, Daven Russell, Ashton Sagaser, Dylan Schaaf, Jacob Schmidt, Adam Skalsky, Lindsey Wilz.

Flasher -- Landon Frederick.

Mandan -- August Fleck, Morgan Schlosser.

Paulus earns degree

Ben Paulus, Bismarck, has earned a Master of Science in computer science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

VCSU fall honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the dean's honor roll, president's honor roll or honor roll at Valley City State University for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Megan Billadeau, Stephen Dora, Kaylee Eckert, Hannah Felchle, Garret Fettig, Angeline Gannon, Logan Heen, Sierra Heinrich, Amber Hoffner, Jamie Holzer, Mallory Jensen, Brendan Kennedy, Jessalyn Langemo, Kristina Misic, Camden Schwarzkopf, Sage Talmadge, Allie Vander Laan.

Hebron -- Samantha Berry.

Lincoln -- Sara Glass, Elizabeth Stringer.

Mandan -- Brittany Barnhardt, Olivia Spitzer, Eleanor Steele, Emily Tweten.

New Salem -- Clayton Bleick, Brie Storsved.

Wilton -- Eve Scott.

VCSU graduates

The following area students have earned degrees from Valley City State University.

Bismarck -- Stephanie Blomseth, Bachelor of Science in education; Brendan Kennedy, Bachelor of Science; Natalie Shetler, Master of Education; William Shetler, Master of Education; Justice Keller, Bachelor of Science in education.

Hebron -- Samantha Berry, Bachelor of Science in education.

Mandan -- John Thilmony, Bachelor of Science in education.

Menoken -- Bethany Richter, Bachelor of Science in education.

Montana State University honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president's list or dean's list at Montana State University in Bozeman for the fall 2021 semester. An asterisk follows the names of students who achieved a 4.0 GPA.

Bismarck -- Sage Blickensderfer*, Emily Bourgois*, Madison Halvorson, Theodore Hardmeyer, Madison Hope, Alexandra Kindem, Kadin Kisse*, Sierra Knoll*, Aubree Melchior, Caitlin Moen, Thomas Odegaard, Kaylee Sailer.

Mandan -- Kylie Wieland.*

