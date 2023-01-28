On Campus - Jan. 28, 2023

Two on honor rolls lists

Alexandra Kautzman and Angelo Zamba, Bismarck, have been named to the president's list and dean's list at the University of Iowa for the 2022 fall semester.

AMVETS scholarships

Bismarck AMVETS Post 9 and auxiliary awarded 20 $1,000 scholarships this school year to local students.

Area recipients and their college are: Chelsey Weisbeck, Grace Stein, Rachel Schall, Hope Stein, North Dakota State University; Vanessa Vincent, Caitlyn Inman, Maxwell Barrett, University of North Dakota; Joshua Entzel, North Dakota State College of Science; Nathan Sabot, Bismarck State College; Jack Schall, Abigail Kopp, Luke Sammons, University of Mary; Tyler Bay, Dickinson State University; Megan Haas, University of Minnesota; Brady Collins, University of Oklahoma.

Area student achieves

Jaden Just, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Missouri State University in Springfield for the fall 2022 semester.

Honors in Kansas

Dustin Null, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Washburn University in Topeka for the fall 2022 semester.

Local graduates in Montana

Madison Halvorson, Bismarck, and Kaitlin Dixon, Mandan, have graduated with honors from Montana State University.

Dean's lists in Wisconsin

Jacob Schwarz, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie for the fall 2022 semester.

Katrina Steele, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls for the fall 2022 semester.

Honors at Northern State University

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Northern State University for the fall 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Mckenzie Balzer, Emma Glant, Mia Hinsz, Grace Humann.

Mandan -- Mayson Sheldon, Morgan Sheldon.

Menoken -- Kristin Johnson.

University of Jamestown dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at the University of Jamestown for the fall 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Jewel Anderson, Brooke Burgard, Evan Chaffee, Alivia Ding, Macy Fridgen, Cullen Glatt, Jacob Holtz, Elizabeth Jankoviak, Leah Kelsch, Henry Kersey-Russell, Jenna McCauley, Cherstin Mitzel, Braxton Neas, Benjamin Patton, Josiah Penn, Malina Reynolds, Rachel Roehrich, Katelyn Vogel.

Flasher -- Tymber Boldt.

Mandan -- Margaux Kautzmann, Joshua Moe, Trey Wiest, Jaxton Wiest.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

New Salem -- Leah Slag.

Area student makes list

Clayton Reid, Mandan, has been named to the dean's list at Mount Mercy University for the fall 2022 semester.