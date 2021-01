On Campus - Jan. 23, 2021

Dean's list in Wisconsin

North Skager, Mandan, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Aleah Clarke, Mandan, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

President's list in Wyoming

Shelby Arman, Bismarck, has been named to the president’s honor roll at Sheridan College.

Wolf achieves

Delaney Wolf, Bismarck, has been named to the fall 2020 dean's list at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota.

Bismarck State College honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the fall 2020 president's honor rolls at Bismarck State College.

*designates a 4.00 GPA