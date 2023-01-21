On Campus - Jan. 21, 2023

South Dakota State dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at South Dakota State University for the fall 2022 semester. An asterisk designates a 4.0 GPA.

Baldwin -- William Ternes.

Bismarck -- Elizabeth Bichler,* Brock Fettig,* Landon Gerving, Nicholas Schumacher.*

New Salem -- Fayth Hoger.*

Dean's list in Minnesota

Jayden Berg, Izzy Koebele, Lucee LaMotte and Aislynn Suess, all of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list at St. Cloud State University for the fall 2022 semester.

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the fall 2022 semester.

Bismarck -- Eva Abfalter, Aislin Anderson, Michael Baker, Tori Beckler, Parker Benz, Alyda Blazek, Madison Braun, Hannah Dschaak, Elizabeth Eggl, Joseph Felton, Hailey Fletcher, Kiefer Glenn, Tucker Glenn, Nicole Harris, James Hart, Sulamithe Isimbi, McKenna Kilzer, Megan Klein, Markie Kuntz, Brenna Malard, Annabelle Matthews, Mary Matthews, Kaitlyn Miller, Ibrahim Oduong, Marly Przybilla, Gage Roaldson, Cody Sorenson, Callie Stonecipher, Nathan Symens, Paighton Volk, Maci Walz.

Mandan -- Quinn Carter, Amber Daniel, Madison Just, Madison Knudson, Danek Vega, Kylie Wieland.

Wilton -- Tatelyn Schurhamer.

Wing -- Tya Schiele.

NDSCS president’s honor list

The following area students have been named to the president's honor list at North Dakota State College of Science for the fall semester 2022.

Bismarck -- Zachary Aichele, Paris Batke, Joseph Best, Sven Blomseth, Jackson Bryant, Joshua Entzel, Josiah Frei, Brandon Harmon, Jordan Kellington, Michael Kent, Gavin Maher, Gannon McGregor, Jamison Mindt, Brooke Neideffer, Dexter Seese, Austin Thomsen.

Mandan -- Kaden Alvstad, Hannah Nehl, Jordan Toman, Adam Wetzstein.

New Salem -- Aaron Guenther, Joshua Olin, Spencer Rebel.

One on president's list

Kara Wolf, Lincoln, has been named to the president's list at Lake Area Technical College in Watertown, South Dakota for the fall 2022 semester. Wolf earned a 4.0 GPA.

Valley City State honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president's honor roll, dean's honor roll or the honor roll at Valley City State University for fall semester 2022.

Bismarck -- Brittany Barnhardt, Claire Bauer, Jaden Braun, Damianna Byerly, Delani Clarke, Stephen Dora, Hannah Felchle, Garret Fettig, Angeline Gannon, Amber Hoffner, Luke Huber, Taylor Johnson, Madison Momerak, Isaiah Pajimula, Lindsey Smith, Erin Thomas, Avery Vasicek, Delaney Vilhauer, Kali Werner.

Driscoll -- Ryan Boots.

Lincoln -- Sara Glass.

Mandan -- Kolten Barnhard, Dahlia Diegel, Hannah Fried, Katie Kvislen, Emily Tweten.

New Salem -- Brie Storsved.

Sterling -- Baeylie Goetz.

Wilton -- Brandon Jenkins, Brook Lynn Tibke.

Honor rolls at Dickinson State

The following area students have been named to the dean's or president's list at Dickinson State University for the fall semester 2022.

Almont -- Alexis Bachler.

Bismarck -- Tyler Bay, Madison Beckler, Lexie Berger, Emily Bosley, Shannon Empson, Henry Gomez-Munoz, Megan Heick, Abigail Herman, Brenda Herrera, Ty Hornbacher, Isiah Huus, Cole Jensen, Griffin Jensen, Blake Koble, Brooke Krapp, Jody Kuntz, Samantha Mabrey, Jaden Mitzel, Colton Mork, Hope Nelson, Kya Osse, Bailey Pedersen, Ashlee Potter, Derek Schreiner, Benjamin Schuck, Andrew Unruh.

Flasher -- Jace Friesz.

Mandan -- Alexander Allan, Skye Atkinson, Victoria Austin, Ashley Blehm, Lucas Bussman, Elizabeth Geiger, Tori Gray, Telsa Haff, Brittany Helm, Barbara Hoffman, April Kendall, Keaton Meschke, Karamea Miller, Luke Peterson, Rachel Schumacher, Andrew Werner.

New Salem -- Jory Rohrich, Tayt Wolding.

Honors in New Hampshire

Sky Tran and Lacy Wyatt, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's and president's list at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester for the fall 2022 semester.