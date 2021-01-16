On Campus - Jan. 16, 2021

Famias graduates
Tracy Famias, Bismarck, has earned a master of education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska.
University of Jamestown dean's list
The following area students have been named to the University of Jamestown dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.
Bismarck -- William Anderson, Max Erickson, Stephanie Jorritsma, Jenalee Reynolds, Bailey Van Buskirk, Corey Van Buskirk, Jewel Anderson, Hallie Bakke, Nicholas Schaff.
Flasher -- Darbee Heinle.
New Salem -- Leah Slag, Tanner Slag.
Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.
Mandan -- Jaxton Wiest.