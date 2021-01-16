 Skip to main content
On Campus - Jan. 16, 2021
ON CAMPUS

Famias graduates

Tracy Famias, Bismarck, has earned a master of education degree from Concordia University, Nebraska.

University of Jamestown dean's list 

The following area students have been named to the University of Jamestown dean's list for the fall 2020 semester.

Bismarck -- William Anderson, Max Erickson, Stephanie Jorritsma, Jenalee Reynolds, Bailey Van Buskirk, Corey Van Buskirk, Jewel Anderson, Hallie Bakke, Nicholas Schaff.

Flasher -- Darbee Heinle.

New Salem -- Leah Slag, Tanner Slag.

Moffit -- Kristi Carpenter.

Mandan -- Jaxton Wiest.

