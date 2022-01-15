On Campus - Jan. 15, 2022

President's list in Nebraska

Jason Cowan, Bismarck, has been named to the president's list at Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska.

M State honor rolls

The following area students have been named to president's list or dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College for the 2021 fall semester.

Bismarck -- Alexis Blazek, avid Christianson, Hunter Humann, Keith Mantz, Kate Mongeon, Bailee Schell.

Mandan -- Rylee Hoesel.

Academic honors in South Dakota

Daniel Steele Rothberg, Mandan, has been named to the academic honors list at Southeast Technical College in Sioux Falls for the fall 2021 semester.

Dean's list in Minnesota

John Nordberg, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list for academic achievement at the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minnesota, for the fall 2021 semester.

Madison Volk, Bismarck, has been named to the dean's list at Ridgewater College in Willmar, Minnesota, for the fall 2021 semester.

Williston State honor rolls

Benjamin Kleinknecht, Mandan, and Madison Miller, Bismarck, have been named to the president's and dean's list at Williston State College for the fall 2021 semester.

Dickinson State University graduates

The following area students earned degrees from Dickinson State University.

Bismarck -- Victor Bernatene, Linda Braun, Jaden Evanger, Paige Fleck, Ashley Forsch, Julie Hart, Haleigh Harter, Jamalcolm Liggins, Alexander Schmidt, Alec Schneider, Darnell Wohlk.

Mandan -- Isaiah MacDonald, Keyera Papka, Ashley Schleicher.

MSU Moorhead dean's list

The following area students have been named to the dean's list at Minnesota State University Moorhead for the fall 2021 semester.

Bismarck -- Eva Abfalter, Aislin Anderson, Ian Anton, Parker Benz, Alyda Blazek, Madison Braun, Will Bryant, Lane Burghart, Tyler Edwards, Elizabeth Eggl, Alie Glasser, Nicole Harris, James Hart, McKenna Kilzer, Russell Koch, Amy Leupp, Brenna Malard, Annabelle Matthews, Mary Matthews, Kaitlyn Miller, Ibrahim Oduong, Marly Przybilla, Gage Roaldson, Matt Rudolph, Sara Rudolph, Ashley Scherbenske, Chase Scherr, Katelyn Selensky, Cody Sorenson, Callie Stonecipher, Taylor Veen, Paighton Volk, Lindsey Werner, Callie Wright.

Lincoln -- Katie Bartnick.

Linton -- Laura Hovland.

Mandan -- Amber Daniel, Quinn Halstengard, Madison Just, Kylie Meyer.

Wilton -- Sydney Jenkins, Tatelyn Schurhamer.

Dickinson State University honor rolls

The following area students have been named to the president's or dean's list at Dickinson State University for the fall 2121 semester.

Almont -- Alexis Bachler.

Bismarck -- Seth Anderson, Christa Araujo, Jayden Barth, Tyler Bay, Kadie Beckman, Trey Bergan, Victor Bernatene, Lucas Butts, Amanda Davidson, Jaden Evanger, Ryan Faragher, Tristan Hall, Samara Hancock, Haleigh Harter, Megan Heick, Cole Jensen, Blake Koble, Jennifer Koch, Brooke Krapp, Isaiah MacDonald, Colton Mork, McKenzie Moser, Hope Nelson, Bailey Pedersen, Annika Schlosser, Jordan Upgren, Joshua Upgren.

Glen Ullin -- Timothy Jeffries.

Mandan -- Skye Atkinson, Ashley Blehm, Elizabeth Geiger, Guy Glanville, Faith Gress, Barbara Hoffman, April Kendall, Grace Kuntz, Laura Leingang, Courtney Olson, Karli Pazdernik, Luke Peterson, Connor Seefeld, Starla Tipton.

New Salem -- Tyrone Deutsch.

Honor rolls in Wisconsin

Eleanor Berg and Jacob Schwarz, both of Bismarck, have been named to the dean's list University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menomonie, Wisconsin, for the fall 2021 semester.

Elle Hill, Bismarck has been named to the high honors list at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for the fall 2021 semester.

